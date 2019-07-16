Congressional representatives are fond of talking about the need for more bipartisanship in resolving issues. There’s a test of that resolve coming up over the next 10 days.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned congressional leaders last week that the federal government could run out of money as soon as early September unless they reach agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Because Congress is scheduled to be out of session after July 26 and through Sept. 8, it’s imperative that our representatives act quickly.
Delaying the nearly inevitable agreement could shake already nervous global markets as well as heighten domestic political infighting over who’s to blame.
Simply put, virtually everyone’s to blame, but especially the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress. The federal debt is up substantially because of a combination of overspending and tax cuts. The Treasury Department reported last week that the budget deficit grew 23 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year to $747 billion. Tax revenue is up 3 percent, an increase but not as high as tax cut proponents had hoped, and spending is up 7 percent, mostly because of higher military spending and interest on the debt.
Don’t dawdle, Congress, get this deal done before the August recess starts.
Once back, lawmakers should take on an even more daunting task — balancing revenue with growing demands. A developing wave of retirements by baby boomers will increase spending and double annual budget deficits, projections show. Addressing that concern will really test Congress’ bipartisanship. But first face the debt ceiling without the drama of past debt showdowns.