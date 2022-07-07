Democrats are as nervous about President Joe Biden as Republicans are about former President Donald Trump.
An old moose and an old politician have one important thing in common: As they weaken with age and lose their step, their dominance flags.
It’s not long after that a younger, stronger moose challenges its elder, or, even worse, hungry wolves decide to cut the faltering boss out of the herd and make a meal of him.
It’s no different in politics.
Given political appearances in Washington, D.C., that’s why President Joe Biden must be starting to get the nervous feeling that surrounds old pols who find themselves in a deep slide and can’t do anything to stop it.
Republicans, of course, continue to nip at his heals. But that’s business as usual.
Biden’s biggest political problem is that his traditional supporters in the media and in the Democratic Party see him faltering and fear that could cost them the power they now exercise.
The initial concerns about Biden came from media commentators or party stalwarts who once dismissed concerns about Biden’s age but have had a change of heart. Now, they say, Biden’s once energetic gait has become a shuffle and he doesn’t appear to be in command.
David Axelrod, a former Obama campaign manager, fits that category.
From that sentiment has come the clear admonition that “Joe must go,” not because he’s not a great man, but because he’s an old man. Columnist Gene Lyons, writing in Wednesday’s News-Gazette, stated flatly that “Biden should not run for re-election in 2024” and could burnish his already stellar reputation by gracefully stepping aside from his intended run in 2024.
That kind of talk feeds on itself. So it’s no surprise that other ambitious politicians are either dissing Biden (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) with statements of non-support or are thinking about running themselves (California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker).
The effort to push Biden aside will only grow stronger as the president’s political fortunes decline. Given Biden’s stunningly low poll numbers and problems galore, Democratic officeholders will grow increasingly restive and rebellious.
It’s possible that Republicans will spare Biden a sound defeat in the November election by overplaying their hands with shrill rhetoric and unattractive campaign positions. But that would limit the Democrats’ problem, not eliminate it.
This, obviously, is a sensitive subject for Democratic leaders, one for which there is no clear solution. But they are not alone.
Both parties have their crosses to bear.
The Republicans’ biggest problem is former President Trump, who insists on casting a huge shadow over the 2022 general election and is making noises about running again in 2024.
The Democrats’ Biden burden is different, but no less problematic.
The parties’ problems, of course, are the country’s problems, not insurmountable but still deeply concerning.