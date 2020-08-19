The time is ripe to discuss ethics in government.
Let’s see now — with charges filed last week against state Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, that makes four current or former members of the Illinois General Assembly in trouble with the law.
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with federal investigators in multiple criminal investigations. Link, who was charged last week with federal income-tax evasion, has been cooperating with the feds in a bribery probe. Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, is charged with stealing money and pension benefits from the Teamsters. Finally, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, is charged with trying to bribe a state senator, presumably Link, to help pass gambling legislation.
If circumstances continue as appears likely — more charges against more public officials — people might start to get the idea that the people’s representatives in Springfield are something less than fully honest.
Can’t have that — so what better time for those who have yet to be indicted to start promoting ethics legislation?
Democrats are doing so to separate themselves from their less-distinguished party members. Republicans are following the same course, but the twin goal also is to remind voters that those under investigation are members of the other party.
Ethics legislation has long been a point of contention in Springfield.
Some legislators really want rules with teeth in them. But for years, party leaders have promoted and passed rules containing huge loopholes that create the impression, but not the reality, of limiting questionable behavior.
That’s why the latest proposals aren’t new. They include a prohibition on legislator lobbyists, which ought to be a no-brainer, a more comprehensive definition of what constitutes a lobbyist and a stipulation preventing legislators from leaving public life and immediately becoming a lobbyist.
They also have proposed rules that require “fuller disclosure of outside income,” and strengthening the currently toothless office of Legislative Inspector General.
There are other proposals, including one that would force legislative leaders under criminal investigation (Speaker Michael Madigan) to step down.
These proposals are welcome, but a long way from becoming law.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggested similar restrictions earlier this year that were met with a collective yawn. Nonetheless, this is an election year, and the public can’t like what it’s seeing as multiple corruption investigations unfold in Springfield, Chicago and Cook County.
Are real restrictions on the conduct of our anything-goes legislators in the offing? Maybe, but don’t hold your breath.