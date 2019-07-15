A newly elected member of the Champaign County Board has accepted a job in Ohio but apparently intends to try to keep her county board seat.
Tanisha King-Taylor, elected to the Champaign County Board last November, has missed several recent meetings of the county board after announcing on social media that she had accepted a position as interim chief inclusion officer with the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Soon after the announcement, she asked county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales if she would be able to participate in board meetings electronically, without being in physical attendance like the 21 other board members. He told King-Taylor that isn’t allowed under county board rules.
“She has not notified me at all what she’s going to do,” Rosales said 10 days ago. And more recently he said the situation is the same. He is still unsure what King-Taylor intends to do or even how long she will be gone from her county board district in Urbana.
King-Taylor told The News-Gazette she is “out of town temporarily and will continue representing District 10 constituents,” but she did not say how long she would be gone nor whether she would attend county board and committee meetings.
At the least, King-Taylor owes her constituents an explanation of how long she will be gone from her county board district and how she intends to continue to serve them while she is more than 300 miles away.
Perhaps she’ll return in August. Perhaps she’ll drive back for every county board meeting and committee session. Perhaps she has some other idea how she can give her constituents the same level of service that citizens in other county board districts enjoy while she lives in Ohio.
For now, though, her constituents have only this incomplete explanation she emailed The News-Gazette: “I will keep abreast of issues and developments before the county board and consult with constituents and experts/knowledgeable authorities as I have in the past and will fulfill my responsibilities as a county board member.”
Her constituents deserve more than that.