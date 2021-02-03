Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison on a bogus charge,
is again showing the world that one person can make a difference.
Aided by a free media as well as social media, Alexei Navalny — a 44-year-old Russian lawyer, politician and activist — is stirring a movement against corruption and the abuse of power in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. And he’s again demonstrating to the world how one fearless person can make a difference.
Navalny, who last year survived an assassination attempt, returned to Russia from Germany last month and was immediately thrown into a Moscow prison. That set off a string of nationwide protests, culminating in mass arrests Sunday. An estimated 5,600 people were detained in 90 cities, according to a group that monitors political persecution in Russia.
Independent TV outlets broadcast passersby being arrested and thrown into police wagons. In Moscow, there were so many arrests that there wasn’t enough space in jail and detainees were forced to sit for hours in crowded buses.
“They can’t put millions and hundreds of thousands in jail,” Navalny said Tuesday at another court hearing. “I salute all the honest people all over the country who are not afraid and take to the streets.”
But the court did return Navalny to prison, sentencing him to more than two years on outrageous charges that he violated parole by not checking in with prison authorities. At the time, he was in a coma after allegedly being poisoned by Russian secret police.
Much of what is driving the unrest are Navalny’s claims that wealthy oligarchs associated with Putin are benefiting at the expense of ordinary Russians. A nearly two-hour-long video documenting charges against Putin, including the construction of a palace along the Black Sea, had registered more than 100 million views on YouTube. Putin has denied that the palace is his. And one of his uber-wealthy allies, Arkady Rotenberg, the owner of several construction companies, issued a statement saying the compound belongs to him.
Navalny is an international social media star with more than 6 million YouTube subscribers and 2 million Twitter followers.
He’ll likely lose that platform if he is sent to prison. But other Russian dissidents must maintain the pressure, as well as foreign governments.
Navalny is the clearest threat to Putin’s 21-year stranglehold on power and his dismissal of human rights. Navalny needs support not only from those “millions and hundreds of thousands” of Russians, but from the international community, too.