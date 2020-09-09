Six months into the worst of the coronavirus in central Illinois, the effects on the economy and local government are beginning to show more vividly.
Champaign City Council members are making their first serious foray into addressing the somber budget issues connected with COVID-19 and its effect on tax receipts and spending.
In a memo sent to council members last week, City Manager Dorothy David acknowledged that the pandemic’s impact will last through this fiscal year and into at least the next one. That means the city council will have to make budget cuts to offset revenue shortfalls.
“These additional budget balancing measures will require cuts to city services that will impact residents and businesses,” she wrote.
The first budget-trimming option brought out — one that many businesses and governments already are offering in the economic downturn — is a voluntary separation incentive program, or early retirement program.
A similar program in 2011 resulted in the loss of 17 city positions over three years.
This time, the city administration’s proposal is to shed the long-term costs of employing 15 to 25 city employees. There would be an immediate cost estimated at $1.8 million — for incentives of up to $60,000 per employee — but in the long term those salaries and benefits would be gone.
On the other hand, there would be an impact on city services and possibly the elimination of some services.
“Service changes will not be temporary and will likely have a long-term impact on the city,” the memo noted.
The only other budget alternative given the city council, at least at this time, is to increase taxes and fees or to implement new ones. Given the economic difficulties individuals and businesses already are facing, that idea should be dead on arrival.
Congress and the president don’t appear close to coming up with a relief package for local governments so it’s prudent for the city administration and city council to begin reviewing budget-cutting options.
Likewise, it’s prudent for citizens to steel themselves for changes in the way city services are offered. And this won’t be an issue only in Champaign. Other city, county and state governments face similar budget pressures — without much federal help.