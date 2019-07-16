It was a summer Sunday morning, a time when many Americans were enjoying peace and quiet and family and church, perhaps even away on a vacation from work and home. But what was the president of the United States doing? Donald Trump was sending out what clearly was a message of racism and division, suggesting that unnamed Democratic congresswomen “go back” to where they came from.
“It’s morning in America” was the theme of a famously successful television commercial produced for President Ronald Reagan’s re-election campaign in 1984. It was a reflection of Reagan himself: sunny, optimistic, proud of America and Americans. Contrast that with a Sunday morning message from President Donald Trump, contained in erroneous tweets, about politicians with whom he disagrees.
First the president wrote that the Democratic congresswomen “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” (ironically, three of the four women who are believed to be Trump’s targets were born in the United States), and in a second tweet, he wrote, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came?”
It was a latter-day version of an old schoolyard taunt, “Why don’t you go back where you came from?” In this case though, the taunter was a 73-year-old man who happens to head the executive branch of the United States of America. There is today none of the cheeriness of the Reagan era but a divisiveness that is distinctly un-American. No uniter is Trump, but a divider into camps of which there are those who agree with him and all the rest who are subject to insults, race-baiting and simplistic narratives.
Most of the time, it’s easy to dismiss Mr. Trump’s tweets as political messages designed to lead or motivate his electoral base. But sometimes, as he did on a summer Sunday morning, they veer into unmistakable nationalism designed to belittle those with foreign-sounding names or appearances. Such jingoism needs to be called out for what it is. We’ll wait for Mr. Trump’s apology.