Both nationally and in Champaign County, early voting is setting records. That’s important for people concerned about voting in person on Election Day.
Champaign County voters appear to be doing their part to make sure that voting in this year’s high-interest, pandemic-influenced general election proceeds smoothly and safely.
As of Monday, more than 37,000 people had voted early in the county, surpassing the number who had done so in the 2016 election. Of that sum, about 15,000 had voted by mail, said County Clerk Aaron Ammons, and close to 23,000 had voted in person at either the Brookens Center in east Urbana or at one of 11 satellite voting centers around the county.
The early voting represents somewhere around 40 percent of the total vote expected this fall. Total voter turnout in 2016 was a record 92,842, and Ammons has said that he expects this year’s sum to be around 100,000.
In any case, the big early vote is helpful to everyone who has to work at polling places on Election Day. It means less congestion at the voting sites, fewer contacts for election judges and reduced chances for technical problems.
To ensure that this year’s election proceeds smoothly and that as many ballots are counted on Nov. 3, it’s recommended that people voting by mail submit their ballots as soon as possible, either in the mail or in drop boxes. Ballots postmarked after Nov. 3 will not be counted.
Also, six days remain for voting early in person. The 11 satellite locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Brookens Center has even longer hours each day. For a complete list of the places and times, consult the Champaign County clerk’s website.
Ammons recommends that people voting in person vote as early in the day as possible to avoid lines. The largest and presumably the safest sites are at Brookens, the Illini Union and the UI’s Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign.
The busiest satellite site, he said, has been the Meadowbrook Community Church on Duncan Road in Champaign, where more than 2,000 early votes had been cast as of Monday. That’s more than four times as many as some other sites. Even there, waiting time was as short as 15 to 20 minutes.
Finally, if you’re voting in person, please help keep other voters safe by wearing a mask and keeping your distance. Ammons said only one voter out of more than 22,000 has refused to wear a mask. That’s also a commendable record.