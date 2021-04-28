Some Republicans and Democrats had to be disappointed with Monday’s Census Bureau report on Illinois’ population loss in the 2010s.
Illinois will lose another congressional seat as a result of the 2020 Census count, but that’s been a forgone conclusion for years. In fact, Illinois has lost at least one congressional seat following every Census since 1970. But this time, the Census showed, Illinois actually lost population over the last 10 years. That had never happened before in any Census count.
But Illinois’ population loss of 18,124 was far less than the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey had estimated. For most of the decade, the Census Bureau made annual estimates that showed population loss on top of population loss. By 2020, it said, Illinois had shed more than 253,000 people during the 10-year period, including almost 80,000 between July 2019 and July 2020 alone. Wrong.
Republican groups like the Illinois Policy Institute and its allies repeated the estimates, blaming Democrats and their policies for the “exodus” from Illinois. It turns out the actual population loss was a fraction of those estimates. Illinois was one of only three states to lose population in the 2010s, but the entire Midwest was the slowest-growing region in the nation at 3.1 percent (the South, by contrast, grew 10.2 percent).
As bad as those Census Bureau estimates were, Illinois Democrats don’t appear at all embarrassed to use them to draw the new state legislative districts. Detailed Census data for redistricting won’t be available until mid-August at the earliest, so Democrats say they are prepared to use the old and badly flawed Census estimates to rush through a remap. The chairs of the Senate Redistricting Committee said Monday they “will not abandon our duty to craft a map by June 30 as required by the Illinois Constitution.”
That’s a rhetorical stretch. Regarding the June 30 date, the Illinois Constitution says only: “If no redistricting plan becomes effective by June 30 (of the year following each decennial census), a Legislative Redistricting Commission shall be constituted no later than July 10.” Majority Democrats don’t want to go there because it gives Republicans a greater chance at having a significant role in the process.
Legislative Democrats already have been warned, long before the Census estimates were proven unreliable, not to use them. Groups including Common Cause Illinois, Change Illinois and the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA in Champaign pleaded with Democrats to wait for the newer, more precise Census numbers. Monday’s final Census numbers add to the integrity of their argument.
But the Democrats appear prepared to deliberately steamroll accuracy, fairness and transparency with redistricting based on faulty data. That’s not just bad government, that’s malfeasance.