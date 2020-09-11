The world of sports recently lost two deeply impressive people who had ties to central Illinois.
What do a university president and a Hall of Fame baseball player have in common? More than one might think.
Lou Brock, the former Cub turned Hall of Famer as a St. Louis Cardinal, passed away at age 81. So, too, did 81-year-old Gene Budig, president at three universities, including Illinois State.
Though they traveled wide and varied paths in life, both men — by virtue of their professional standing — had a significant local impact.
Brock, of course, was a yearslong standout for the Cardinals, his death mourned by thousands of fans who watched him grow from a young professional ballplayer into a much-venerated senior ambassador for the game.
As he aged into a senior citizen, so, too, did a large segment of his fans. For them, the death of a onetime childhood hero is a bracing experience.
Although his profile was much lower, Budig’s accomplishments were stunning. His résumé includes a stint as president of the American League. But he also served as the chairman and member of The News-Gazette’s Board of Directors and wrote columns on a variety of issues, frequently education, that appeared in the Sunday Commentary section.
Both men were super-achievers.
Readers, many of them sports fans, are familiar with Brock’s well-publicized exploits.
That’s not the case with Budig, who was born in Nebraska and adopted out of an orphanage. His rise as a young adult was stratospheric, moving from a college professor to administrator to university president. He was in his early 30s when he became the head man at ISU, later leading the Universities of Kansas and West Virginia.
A longtime baseball fan, Budig topped off his career as American League president and then owner of the minor league New York Yankees affiliate Charleston RiverDogs.
It’s hard to imagine more humble beginnings followed by greater success. Budig, obviously, was an extraordinary person, and The News-Gazette benefited from its association with him.
Brock, clearly, contributed in a different way, thrilling baseball fans all over the country with his skills. He was a near-.300 hitter over the course of his long career, had more than 3,000 hits (number 3,000 coming at home in St. Louis against, appropriately, the Cubs, the team that traded him in 1964) and a record-setting base stealer.
He routinely turned walks or singles into doubles and triples with his incredible speed on the base paths. It’s no exaggeration to say that Cardinals fans loved him both for the player and the person he was.
The unalterable fact is that no one gets out of this world alive. Great people live and die. Both Budig and Brock had great lives in different fields.
They left glowing legacies for their many friends and supporters to remember and revere.