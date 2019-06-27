Come January, more and more Illinoisans will contemplate their futures through a haze of smoke.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in a celebratory mood Tuesday when he signed a new law legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
Whether the legislation proves to be good or bad for Illinois remains to be seen, but it is certainly historic. When the law becomes effective Jan. 1, the Land of Lincoln will become the 11th state to legalize marijuana use for recreational purposes.
Recreation in this case doesn’t mean visiting the local swimming pool or taking in a Fighting Illini game. It refers to getting stoned, high, intoxicated. There’s no in-between on the sobriety scale when it comes to partaking of the evil weed.
Thrilled by the prospect of this new adventure, Pritzker and other elected officials soared to new heights of fancy rhetoric.
“Illinoisans have had enough,” he said. “... The time for change has long since passed.”
Pritzker, a longtime legalized marijuana enthusiast, called the legislation “the right thing to do.”
There’s reason to doubt that because the collateral damage will be significant. Public health officials have warned of negative consequences from what will almost assuredly be a vast increase in consumption, particularly among young people.
But the law is the law.
As of Jan. 1, adults 21 and over can purchase up to 1 ounce of marijuana at a time. If it’s as benign as Pritzker and other proponents contend, why the limit?
The governor is selling this measure as an advance in social justice because the state will expunge convictions of individuals convicted of possession of small amounts of marijuana.
That’s fine. After all, Illinois already has decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, meaning it’s a fine-only offense that has a low enforcement priority for police.
But he and his like-minded colleagues suggest that putting marijuana dispensaries in minority neighborhoods represents an advance for those traditionally at the low end of the economic scale.
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth said the legislation is “about reparations.”
“After 40 years of treating entire communities like criminals, here comes this multibillion-dollar industry, and guess what? Black and brown people have been put at the very center of this policy in a way that no other states have ever done,” she said.
Many will profit from this venture. Some may greatly profit. But it seems obvious that selling greater and greater amounts of marijuana to residents of minority neighborhoods is doing them no favor. That’s why the state NAACP opposed legalization.
But who really cares about putting more and more temptations in minority neighborhoods that can ill afford them? And who really cares about teens and young adults in Illinois who will be suffering from the same marijuana-related maladies as those in Colorado and Washington?
Few in state government do. Indeed, the indifference shown by Pritzker and legislators toward the public health threat posed by legalization has been both stunning and galling to witness.
Pritzker, of course, has his attention focused on what he perceives to be the untold riches generated by marijuana-related revenue. He predicted Tuesday that the state will generate $800 million to $1 billion a year in new revenue, $170 million in a truncated fiscal year.
More sober financial estimates of $58 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and $500 million annually were provided by state Reps. Kelly Cassidy and Heather Steans, two uber-marijuana cheerleaders.
Regarding the money — it’s always about the money — defenders of legalization make a valid point when they note that marijuana consumption is widespread and complain that the money going to illegal dealers is denied to the state. That’s one reason why they portray legalization as a benign change that will have a dramatic effect on revenue.
They’re correct to a point. But there are two problems. The illegal drug marketplace continues to flourish in states where marijuana already has been legalized. At the same time, the even more widespread availability of legal marijuana will likely result in more consumption.
That’s been the experience elsewhere, so why wouldn’t it be the experience here?
Pritzker and a majority of the Legislature, of course, do not agree with that pessimistic view. Maybe they’re correct. But don’t bet the house on the notion that more and more people consuming more and more intoxicants is the panacea the governor claims it to be.