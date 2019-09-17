A question without an answer?
So is there or is there not an impeachment investigation underway in the U.S. House of Representatives? That’s a simple question. But there’s no clear answer because it depends on which Democrat is answering the question.
U.S. Rep. Gerald Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is emphatic that he and members of his committee are bent on the pursuit of articles of impeachment that could, at least theoretically, lead to President Donald Trump’s removal from office.
“Some call this an impeachment inquiry. Some call it impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue about the nomenclature,” Nadler said.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t interested in arguing about it either. She said she “salute(s) them (House committee members) for their work.” But what work is she talking about? The Associated Press reported that the news media has a difficult time dragging what it called the “I” word out of her mouth. All Pelosi will acknowledge supporting is the Democratic “legislate, investigate and litigate” strategy.
“I have said what I am going to say on the subject,” Pelosi told reporters.
Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was more forthcoming on the subject of impeachment before he suddenly became less forthcoming on the subject. He denied the existence of Nadler’s professed impeachment inquiry until he realized that he was confused about what Nadler calls the “nomenclature” of the issue.
Hoyer explained that when he was asked about impeachment, he thought the question was “in regards to whether the full House is actively considering articles of impeachment, which we are not at this time.”
Being the House majority leader, Hoyer would, of course, know what was not going on under his nose, but not apparently what is going on in Nadler’s Judiciary Committee.
What a lot of nonsense this is. Some Democrats — chomping at the bit to oust Trump from office and confident it will appease their political base — are participating in an impeachment process while other Democrats — ones who fear political blow-back from disapproving voters — prefer to deny the existence of an impeachment probe.
Politicians — both Republicans and Democrats — often want to have it both ways. But House Democrats are stretching their credibility pretty thin with their simultaneously ongoing and nonexistent impeachment probes that they either will or will not discuss until a time of their choosing.
It’s pretty well known that Pelosi would prefer her party would focus on winning the 2020 presidential election as the best means of ending Trump’s tenure as chief executive.
But it’s also well known that she’s failed to persuade impeachment-hungry Democrats, including Nadler, of her more pragmatic, less inflammatory approach. They want to impeach, and they’re not particularly concerned about how it gets done.
But there’s more to it than just voting to approve impeachment articles. There has to be investigations that turn up persuasive evidence of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” lengthy committee hearings to debate and vote on the charges and consideration by the full House.
Then, if Pelosi’s House votes aye, there would be a trial in the Senate of indeterminate length, with a two-thirds majority required for conviction.
At the same time, the presidential campaign will be underway with the Democratic candidate running for election against the candidate Democrats want to remove from office.
There are a lot of moving parts in this morass of political manipulation. No wonder Pelosi isn’t keen on explaining what her party is or is not up to.