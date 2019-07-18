After a cool and wet start to the summer, the weather is heating up. And it’s coming right on time.
The National Weather Service has forecast very hot and humid conditions in East Central Illinois for today through Sunday with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices as high as 115 degrees.
That’s hot, but not unusual. Historically, these are the hottest days of the summer (average highs of 85 and lows of 65), although last year’s heat came in September, when there were 10 90-degree days, including two days with highs of 95.
The heat and humidity, the weather service reminds, may cause heat stress with extended outdoor exposure, especially among the very young and the elderly and for those without air conditioning. People should take care to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids and if possible, stay in air conditioning. Local libraries are available as cooling centers, as well as shopping malls and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District offices. If you’re going to the Champaign County Fair, Kessler Hall is air conditioned and will serve as the fair’s cooling center.
And please do not leave children, pets or the elderly in a car without air conditioning for an extended period.
Just as sure as the heat of July will come a cool spell. That’s forecast to come as soon as Monday night, with a low around 65 degrees. Soon after those 90-degree days last September, there was a day when the thermometer never cracked 60 degrees.