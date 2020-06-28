County executive lawsuit should have been avoided.
There’s been a power struggle in Champaign County government over the past 18 months that has finally spilled over into an outright fight.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel filed a lawsuit this past week asking a judge to rule that she, not county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, is the major domo of county governance.
One of her specific concerns is who has the power to make appointments to vacant offices, like county treasurer and county board. Kloeppel has chafed over the state’s attorney’s office’s conclusion that that power belongs to the chairman of the county board (Rosales), not the county executive (Kloeppel).
It’s easy to see why Kloeppel is on one side of the legal argument and Rosales and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz are on the other.
State law is in conflict with itself over the powers of a county executive, a form of government in place in just two (Champaign and Will) of Illinois’ 102 counties.
It is unfortunate, but perhaps inevitable, that Kloeppel has chosen to go to court. Do taxpayers really need to pay another bill for the services of the outside lawyer she’s hired?
Unfortunately, this is what happens when the state officials responsible for writing and/or interpreting the law, essentially, refuse to do their jobs.
In this case, the responsible — irresponsible might be a more apt description — parties are members of the Illinois General Assembly and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
The legal confusion stems from conflicting provisions in laws outlining the state election code and county executive.
It would be far better for our legislators — aka the yahoos in Springfield — to clarify who has the power to do what in the county executive form of government.
Is the office comparable to that of Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, who operates with a city council? Or is it some different breed of cat that shares power with an elected chairman of a county board.
This is a policy problem, and the legislature is the state’s policymaking branch of government. So let it discuss and decide the issue. If that’s too hard, they could just flip a coin.
While the legislature is wrestling with its indecision, Attorney General Raoul could get on the stick and issue an advisory opinion. A request from the state’s attorney’s office in Will County has been pending for months now.
It’s certainly not a sexy issue. But issuing advisory opinions is one of Raoul’s statutory duties. Let him do it.
Getting a real answer from the legislature is the best way to go. Asking a judge to decide which of two laws is really the law is a distant second.