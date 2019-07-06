A high school basketball coach has passed from a scene he dominated.
Given the current state of high school basketball — AAU teams, frequent transfers and special academies that recruit from and play all over the country — the game isn’t what it used to be.
One of the people who made it what it used to be was the legendary coach Gene Pingatore, who coached for decades at St. Joseph High School and died last week at 82.
He was coaching the week before he died, laying plans for the upcoming season.
Pingatore was an old school coach who emphasized “tough” more than “love” on his players. But, together, they worked wonders.
Owing to his longevity, Pingatore was the all-time winningest coach in Illinois high school history with 1,035 wins, 13 sectional titles, six top-four finishes and two state championships, the most recent in 2015.
Unapologetically gruff, his domineering style is, mostly, out of vogue these days, as a story by Chicago Tribune sportswriter Paul Sullivan demonstrates.
“He once invited me into the locker room at halftime of a Chargers game to watch him give a pep talk for a potential feature story, then spent the next 10 minutes yelling at his players like a lunatic. They came back in the second half and won, and Pingatore raved afterward about their character and teamwork,” Sullivan wrote.
That sounds about right. Pingatore was a one-of-a-kind guy who did what he loved the way he wanted to do it to the end.