There will be an election in Urbana and in other parts of Illinois on Feb. 23. As of now, it will be run as if there isn’t a pandemic raging in the state.
It hasn’t even been a month since voters went to the polls to decide the presidency and a host of other offices, and it’s time to begin thinking about the next election.
In Illinois, voters will be choosing municipal leaders such as mayors, village board members and officers to run school and park districts. Statewide consolidated elections are scheduled for April 6, but in some areas such as Urbana, there also will be a primary election on Feb. 23.
And as of now, those elections would be held as if there wasn’t a pandemic affecting nearly every facet of daily life.
Last month’s election included a number of one-time, COVID-19-related changes, such as expanded vote-by-mail opportunities and the use of drop boxes for voters to return their completed ballots. But those changes expire Dec. 31 unless lawmakers can extend the law.
The Legislature canceled its scheduled fall veto session, and it’s uncertain if there will be a lame-duck session before the new Legislature is sworn in in mid-January. By then it will be too late to continue the changes that proved popular with voters.
Lawmakers say they don’t know what legislative leaders, particularly embattled House Speaker Michael Madigan, intend to do about extending the election law and addressing other pressing state issues.
But it’s clear COVID-19 will still be with us in February and April. It’s also clear that voters liked having the option of voting by mail instead of having to show up at a polling place or election center.
In Champaign County, almost 30 percent of voters voted by mail in the November election. In Danville, more than 20 percent voted that way. Even in Republican areas like Piatt County, nearly 23 percent preferred voting by mail.
It’s a safe and efficient way for citizens to exercise their right to vote without risking their health or the health of election judges. The Legislature needs to revisit the issue and act as soon as possible.