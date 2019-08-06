Two weekend shootings produce another sickening casualty count.
If the news of two mass shootings — El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio — were not shocking enough, here’s another stunner on the subject of the mindless, nihilistic violence that plagues our society.
The Gun Violence Archive reports that the mass shooting in Dayton marked the 251st time this year that four or more people were killed or wounded.
Mass shootings, unfortunately, are nothing new, four or five a year between 2006 and 2016. But the numbers have gone off the charts.
It’s important not to jump to too many conclusions after sickening events like the ones in El Paso and Dayton. There is just not enough known yet about the perpetrators — one taken alive and the other killed by police — to start making blanket assertions as to who or what contributed to the inexplicable events.
The El Paso incident appears to have its roots in the shooter’s animosity to illegal immigration and what he perceives as this country’s unwillingness to take meaningful steps to stem the tide. It’s not clear what motivated the Dayton shooter.
But what seems obvious from the bloody rampage that marks the vast majority of these events is both a severe mental illness and/or a feeling of deep isolation by young male shooters who decide to lash out in a usually suicidal way.
Then, of course, the issue of guns always comes to the fore. How did these individuals gain access to potent firearms and should that access be curtailed, some people ask. Why should anyone other than law officers or members of the military have any access to firearms at all, others pointedly inquire.
There is another factor at play here, one that seems impossible to address.
The shooters either are cut off from society or they mask their thoughts even from those who are closest to them.
The Dayton shooter was accompanied to the scene by his sister, whom he subsequently shot and killed. She must have had no idea that an expected fun foray to a downtown bar scene would turn into a slaughter. Did she just miss obvious signs? Or did he operate in a complete vacuum that masked his various resentments and homicidal thoughts?
The El Paso shooter apparently published a manifesto venting his fury with the state of the world. Who read it? If anyone did, was it disturbing enough to report to authorities? If not, why not?
The fact of the matter is that most people are pretty good at recognizing those among us who seem to be off. They’re even better at either ignoring or avoiding them, leaving the problem to someone else.
Another complicating factor is the rush to score political points by laying the blame for the shooters’ actions at the feet of others.
One Democratic group, citing President Donald Trump’s well-known rhetorical opposition to illegal immigration, said the El Paso incident was his fault.
“Yes, you Mr. President, had your fingers on that AK-47,” said Progressive Democrats of America.
Our society will never develop a better understanding of problems like this, let alone solve them, if partisans rush to exploit horrific events like this for political gain.
That’s not to say that presidential rhetoric can’t or didn’t play a role in inflaming attitudes of disturbed persons. President Trump’s goading and taunting language has an impact on both his supporters and opponents that makes it impossible to form a common purpose.
But that incendiary style also is employed by other prominent persons who appear to advocate the acts of violence upon those who do not share their views.
Look what’s going on in Portland, where a group of thugs operating with the tacit permission of the mayor there physically take over the streets and violently attack those who get in their way or try to chronicle their behavior. And do not forget the mindless violence that is routine in the inner cities of major cities.
These are serious, intractable problems that cannot be minimized as a single product of this or that if they are ever to be addressed in a meaningful way.