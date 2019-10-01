Time passes and people’s memories fade.
There probably aren’t many who remember the scandal surrounding the Alexander County Housing Authority in deep southern Illinois. The gist of it was that the agency’s employees lived high on the hog while poverty-stricken residents lived in dilapidated, filthy housing that was so bad it was ultimately demolished.
It was a scandal that should have been prosecuted. Instead, federal authorities fined former Director James Wilson $500,000 and called it a day.
So far, Wilson hasn’t paid a dime, and it’s a pretty good bet that he won’t be paying what he owes.
The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, which brought the scandal to public attention, reports that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development “brought claims against Wilson and another former Alexander County Housing Authority director under the Program Fraud Civil Remedies Act of 1986.”
Wilson was charged with wrongfully spending federal money on liquor, food, gifts and excessive travel and “for entering into a consulting contract with the (Alexander County Housing Authority) upon his retirement that he should have known was a conflict of interest.”
In a settlement agreement reached several months ago, Wilson “admitted liability for 125 false or fraudulent claims” and agreed to the fine. So far, he’s failed to make any payments that, incredibly, HUD has no authority to try to collect.
As a consequence, HUD has to rely on the U.S. Justice Department to file a civil lawsuit. A HUD spokesman told the Southern Illinoisan that it is “in the process of referring the debt owed by Wilson to the Department of Justice for civil enforcement.”
That means HUD hasn’t done it yet, which is par for the course in this story of thievery and corruption on the part of the housing authority and bureaucratic incompetence and disinterest by its overseers at HUD.
This was a shocking story, one expertly reported by an enterprising reporter at The Southern Illinoisan.
What was most shocking about it is how it was revealed. It turned out that HUD officials knew all about the disastrous situation in Alexander County. They knew residents of public housing were living in squalor while the employees who were supposed to maintain the housing abused public trust and public money. Yet they did nothing about it.
It wasn’t until The Southern Illinoisan obtained an internal report prepared by HUD investigators and splashed it all over the newspaper that the HUD bureaucrats started to take action.
Eventually, HUD raised a ruckus over what happened in Alexander County. New Secretary Ben Carson even visited the community and met with housing authority residents to express his regrets and promise to make amends.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, also got involved. But all that talk never amounted to much except a fine that looks like it will be difficult — if not impossible — to collect.
The fine, however, did serve one major purpose. It provided the necessary justification for federal prosecutors to ignore the massive criminality that occurred.
The Southern Illinoisan reported in May that Steven Weinhoeft, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, released a statement that said the office believed the “HUD complaint and resulting civil settlements provided a just resolution to the serious allegations of gross mismanagement” at the housing authority.
What happened at the housing authority was mismanagement and a lot more — rampant criminality at the expense of society’s most vulnerable people.
Given the circumstances, it may have been difficult — even impossible — to determine who stole how much. But that, in a nutshell, is what happened — the consequence of the most malignant form of bureaucratic inertia by the sleeping watchdogs at HUD.