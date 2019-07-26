Grand expectations preceded special counsel Robert Mueller’s Capitol Hill appearance.
Those expecting an “aha” moment — or even compelling television — during special counsel Robert Mueller’s recent congressional testimony were surely disappointed.
The one-time hard-charging U.S. Marine and venerated chief of the FBI underwhelmed legislators who questioned him and frustrated observers who expected more than vague, terse answers to the grandstanding questions that were posed.
“I refer you to my report.” “That’s outside my purview.” “True.” “That is correct.” “Don’t know that for sure.” “Can you repeat the question?” “Yes.”
Those were just some of Mueller’s vague, sometimes addled answers. They confirmed advance suggestions that he had little to offer beyond his lengthy report into allegations that the Russian government tried to manipulate the 2016 presidential election and that President Donald Trump illegally conspired with it to do so.
So what was known before the hearing remains what is known after the hearing. There was no excitement and no news — Mueller’s investigative findings stand.
He and his team of investigators found Russian involvement in the election, a problem that must be addressed. At the same time, Mueller & Co. found no evidence that Trump or members of his campaign were in any way involved with that effort.
A third issue involves Mueller’s refusal to say that Trump is absolutely innocent of engaging in any effort to obstruct his criminal probe.
That’s odd, to say the least.
For starters, prosecutors either file criminal charges or they don’t. They never — until now — decline to file charges while, at the same time, state that their target, while not criminally culpable, is also not actually innocent. In a world of “guilty” or “not guilty,” they say nothing.
Then there’s the matter of the investigation itself. Mueller has acknowledged that he was not denied access by the White House to any witness he wanted to interrogate or any documents that he wished to review. So, beyond Trump’s White House temper tantrums about Mueller’s two-year investigation, where is the obstruction?
Obviously, it’s in the eye of the beholder. That’s why committee Democrats, led by Judiciary Chairman Gerald Nadler, vowed to press on with their impeachment inquiry, while his GOP committee counterparts declared the impeachment effort essentially dead.
It’s beyond ironic that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who despises Trump, hopes the GOP is correct in its analysis. Viewing the issue as a political loser — her primary concern — she’s been pushing members of her caucus to abandon their great white whale hunt and focus on bread-and-butter issues in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
But, like Captain Ahab, many Democrats find themselves unable to stand down. Still enraged by the results of the 2016 election and endlessly provoked by Trump’s tweets and comments, they press on. After all, it was just two weeks ago that 75 House Democrats, enraged by Trump tweets, voted to impeach him for what they called “high misdemeanors.”
That’s a hybrid characterization of the U.S. Constitution’s requirement that a president can only be removed from office for committing “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The political emotion and personal animus surrounding impeachment guarantee higher and higher levels of ugliness the closer the November 2020 election comes.
Forecast as a political blockbuster, the Mueller show settled virtually nothing. The worst is yet to come.