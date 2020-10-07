Donald Trump’s dramatic display notwithstanding, COVID-19 is a killer and a significant health threat.
Most Americans recognize that. Our president, unfortunately, does not.
Don’t be afraid of COVID-19
and let it control your life, advised President Donald Trump minutes after he had gotten off a helicopter accompanied by physicians and after a weekend spent in a government hospital surrounded by the best physicians, equipment and drugs available.
“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he wrote on Twitter.
His words fell hollow to millions of other American citizens for whom the best medical advice is to wear a mask, stay away from each other and wash their hands frequently.
And should you contract the virus, hope that it’s a mild-enough case that you can quarantine at home.
We wish Trump and the first
lady, and other White House staff, friends and supporters — an estimated 30 people or so — a speedy, thorough and uneventful recovery as they deal with the effects of the coronavirus.
But we implore the president to listen to the medical experts — the ones who admit that he still is vulnerable to a relapse for at least another week — and stop downplaying the severity of COVID-19.
The virus has infected more than
7 million Americans, leaving some of those who recovered with long-term ill effects.
More than 210,000 have died, including some 9,000 in Illinois.
The president tweeted that he feels 20 years younger, a claim that may be true but may also have been influenced by the steroid dexamethasone that he was given.
His made-for-TV display — walking onto the flag-draped White House balcony, removing his mask, stuffing it into his coat pocket and posing — apparently was supposed to comfort the rest of the country and put us at ease about the damage the virus can wreak.
But the rest of us don’t have medical staff of two dozen or more in our homes, along with state-of-the-art equipment.
We hope the president continues to feel 20 years younger and is soon able to return to work, in particular to develop an economic recovery plan.
But we also hope the president dons a mask and refrains from infecting any more of his staff, family and friends.
This isn’t just about him; it’s about the health and safety of 330 million more lives.