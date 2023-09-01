Same old, same old
Just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, the administration is back with another proposal to do the same thing.
There is, of course, more than one way to skin a cat. But the problem with the president’s new plan is the same as it was with the old plan — the autocratic method of implementation.
Just as the president simply ordered the first plan, he has simply ordered the second plan.
Unfortunately for the White House, this involves the spending of money — student loan debt shifted from those who borrowed to those who didn’t borrow — ordinary taxpayers.
Congress has sole authority to authorize spending — that’s why members of the House and Senate are required every year to decide who gets what in federal appropriations.
As former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bluntly stated before Biden blundered with his initial plan, “People think that the president of the United States has the power of debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,” she said.
So here we go again: Biden proposed, his critics challenge his proposals in the courts.
Political contingencies aside — buying the 2024 votes of student debtors — wouldn’t it be easier to negotiate an agreement with Congress? If that fails, Biden could take his case to the public and try to force congressional action.
The hard facts of debt forgiveness do not negate sympathy for the position of student borrowers who weren’t thinking ahead; money borrowed has to be repaid. There are, no doubt, many college graduates who are finding debt repayment to be a real challenge. But how is that any different from families trying to purchase a home in our new higher-interest-rate environment? What about those who’ve gotten behind on their credit-card payments? Don’t people living from paycheck to paycheck have debt issues when they confront a sudden unexpected expense like medical bills or car repairs?
How are they any different from the group Biden has selected for special consideration?
Here’s another problem: What about those who’ve faithfully paid off their student loans? Were they suckers to do so?
Finally, there’s the question of equity. The highly-educated are among society’s elite in many ways, particularly regarding income.
Why should those on the lower tier of the income ladder pick up the tab for those who are destined to be in the upper tier?
This idea of loan forgiveness first became a public issue when Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed it. It was one of her many spending plans designed to address what she perceives as many social needs.
It was, most certainly, a generous gesture — but at whose expense?
The president’s plan is cast as a measure to require any student loan repayment to be commensurate with the borrower’s income. But the specifics include not only lower loan repayments but significant loan write-offs.
To put it another way, it’s the same wine presented in a different bottle by a president acting with legal authority he does not — under the U.S. Constitution — possess.