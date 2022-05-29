Anger comes easily, but solutions are more difficult in the wake of another school shooting.
This time, the school in was in Texas, the butcher’s bill so far coming to 19 children and two teachers.
Once again, the nation asks who, how and how could he? The answers aren’t much different than they were in previous mass shootings at Virginia Tech 15 years ago and in Buffalo, N.Y., 15 days ago.
Once again, mental illness comes to the fore. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos armed himself with legally purchased firearms and went on a killing rampage at a grade school.
He was described as a high school dropout who lived with his grandmother in Uvalde, caused acquaintances discomfort and had no documented history of mental illness.
He might have hid it well. But circumstances and the history of similar events suggest people purposely ignored his provocative behavior. News reports indicate Ramos displayed “aggressive behavior” toward others and published “disturbing” messages online.
Was he just another crazy, pathetic kid who, simultaneously, posed a threat and needed help that wasn’t offered?
People will find out more in the coming months. The proper authorities will conduct what is known as a psychological autopsy to determine the extent of this young killer’s personal and emotional problems.
In the meantime, people will focus on aspects of the problem that include the easy availability of firearms, mental-health issues that face young and old alike, the lack of resources to help those identified as threats to themselves or others and legal infirmities that allow them freedom of movement.
The issue is replete with contributing factors. But what’s there to do, specifically, that will address the problem in a positive way?
People are crying for action, and they may get it. Whether it will be effective is another matter altogether. Politicians on both sides of the fence already are trying to gin up emotions to pick up votes.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly the wrong approach to take to a multi-faceted problem that may, in our free and open society, defy solution.
Police in the schools? This elementary school had an officer who exchanged gunfire with Valdes.
More secure surroundings? Valdes reportedly entered through a door that was supposed to be locked.
People on both sides of the political fence are screaming about guns — advocating everything from confiscation to complete hands-off.
The U.S. Constitution permits gun ownership. But it also allows for reasonable regulation of gun sales, possession and ownership.
Where in the vast divide is there a solution? Guns that aren’t bought legally can be stolen. One semi-automatic weapon — one pull of the trigger produces one shot — is not much different than another, although large gun clips can multiply firepower.
Handguns not only are made and sold legally and illegally as well. A new source of concern are the “ghost” guns that are making their way through society.
Social context matters as well. America has a coarse, vulgar culture in which violence — movies, television, video games — is a common form of entertainment. At the same time, what used to be called civil society is dividing into niche groups, each with its own cable channels and websites.
Of equal concern is social division that has made it more and more difficult for people to speak with each other about controversial issues without the discussion descending into a screaming match.
That won’t advance the issue at all. Effective solutions are difficult and call for reasoned discussions, not finger-pointing and name-calling.
Unfortunately, in the current climate, people can expect plenty of the latter and little of the former. It’s frustrating, but problems that seem to defy solutions always are.