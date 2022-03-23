As of now, there’s a disappointing lack of contested races for the Illinois General Assembly in this part of the state.
The filing period to run for legislative seats in Illinois’ June 28 primary election recently came and went, yielding a dismaying scarcity of candidates. For the most part, voters in East Central Illinois face a Soviet-style choice at the polls: only one candidate from both parties.
That’s the situation in four of the six Illinois Senate districts in the area and in seven of the 12 House districts.
It’s what we predicted last year when Illinois Democrats rammed through a new set of district maps aimed mostly at making things as easy as possible for Democratic incumbents, bundling together Democratic voting precincts. That also tended to make things comfortable for many Republicans. We wrote in October that the proposed district map “does not serve the best interest of the people of Illinois, although it does serve the politicians,” and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University gave the Illinois map a grade of F for its partisan fairness.
But the Legislature passed the map and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed off on it.
The result? As of now, area state Sens. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Sally Turner, R-Beason, have no opponent from either party. Only one Senate district, the 48th, which includes portions of Springfield and Decatur, has at least one candidate from each party.
The situation is similar in the House, where a raft of incumbents — state Reps. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, Chris Miller, R-Oakland, Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, and Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, have no opposition at all.
Only in two area districts, one of them being the 104th in Champaign and Vermilion counties, will voters see both a Republican (incumbent state Rep. Mike Marron of Fithian) and a Democrat (challenger Cynthia Cunningham) on their ballot this fall.
Without competitive legislative races, the Illinois General Assembly becomes a body much like the U.S. Congress, a place of hyperpartisanship where extremists tend to get elected and there is little cooperation and compromise.
There’s time to remedy this situation before the November election. Political parties can fill candidate vacancies between the June primary and July 25. And new party and independent candidates can file with the State Board of Elections from July 5-11.
A late start like that can be a big disadvantage for a candidate, but it’s much better for voters than the alternative of no contest at all. The long-term solution, of course, is to have Illinois join the growing number of states where legislative and congressional district maps are drawn by someone other than politicians motivated by self-interest.