Mike Madigan is no longer speaker of the Illinois House. But what is he?
It ended not with the expected bang, but a whimper from a powerful official who concluded that — at long last — the numbers and circumstances were against him.
So it is that onetime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is now former Speaker Madigan. The question now is what does the future hold for Illinois now that there’s a new boss — Chicago state Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch — in the House?
Madigan’s departure was — at least outwardly — gracious. When he saw he was well short of the required 60 votes from fellow House Democrats to retain his position, he suspended his candidacy. When he saw Welch elected in his place — probably with his assent — he saluted the transition.
“I wish all the best for Speaker-elect Welch as he begins a historic speakership," Madigan said in part. "It is my sincere hope today that the caucus I leave to him and to all who will serve alongside him is stronger than when I began."
What Madigan did not do is reveal his future plans.
There was no mention of resigning his House seat. There was no mention of abandoning his current post as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
As usual, his statement raised many questions. Is he plotting a comeback? Will he be part of Welch’s leadership team? Or will the 78-year-old Chicago pol eventually retire? Frankly, it’s difficult to envision Madigan not playing a significant role somewhere.
As for Madigan’s successor, Welch is a Madigan protege, an esteemed member of his inner circle to whom Madigan entrusted the chairmanship of the investigating committee assigned to look into his role in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
From Madigan’s perspective, Welch did a first-rate job, killing the probe before it could go anywhere.
But Welch has baggage — at least, he would, if his fellow party members applied the same rules to him that they have to others.
Welch has a history of domestic abuse that he has summarily dismissed. He’s been sued for sexual harassment.
That could have been disqualifying, but Welch’s colleagues in his caucus chose to look the other way. Why?
Madigan ran his caucus with an iron fist, and nothing passed without his approval. Part of his influence came from the special rules his caucus adopted that gave him a free hand to act as he saw fit.
It would be a mistake if Welch was allowed to retain Madigan’s absolute power.
The House needs to be an institution where individual members actually count, not count as much as the speaker allows them.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Absolute power wielded over many decades is even more toxic.
That’s one reason why Madigan, in a sense, engineered his own downfall. Not only has he embedded many members of his political army in government jobs at all levels, but he also extended that shady employment practice to the private sector, including ComEd.
The question in the federal courts now is how ComEd was compensated for serving as Madigan’s private employment agency for his friends and associates.
Madigan has denied allegations of wrongdoing. But despite his protestations of innocence, unseemly appearances were too much for a small band of House Democrats who first said no — then never — to Madigan’s continued rule.
Madigan leaves in his wake a crippled state, one that is a fiscal disaster and dysfunctionally corrupt on many levels. His successor must do better, but that will require a different brand of leadership than that which has brought Illinois to its knees.