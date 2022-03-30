The most recent Census Bureau population estimates, released last week, may portend a period of fascinating population shifts.
The American population is moving, according to the latest Census Bureau population estimates, and for once, it’s not just about the Rust Belt seeing a demographic shift to the Sun Belt.
The most stunning revelation in the report is that 2021 was the slowest year of population growth in the nation’s history — a combination of COVID-19-related deaths and the continuation of low birth rates — and that nearly 75 percent of U.S. counties had more deaths than births last year.
Remarkably, Champaign County and a handful of other counties in East Central Illinois — Coles, McLean, Moultrie and Piatt — had modest population increases during the period between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Only Grundy, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois gained more than Champaign County’s estimated net 475 people during that period.
The common denominator? None is an urban county. And it was metropolitan counties nationwide that had the most substantial population losses last year. The Census Bureau said that eight of the 10 U.S. counties with the steepest population declines by percentage were in the New York, San Francisco and Boston metropolitan areas. All of them have the usual urban problems but also unusually high housing costs. Even Miami-Dade County in sunny south Florida lost population during the period, according to the Census Bureau.
The population decline in cities has also been affected by a slowdown in the number of immigrants arriving in the United States.
It’s uncertain whether this 12-month period of population turmoil in the U.S. was an outlier or the acceleration of a trend that actually began before the pandemic as families and individuals began moving to suburban and exurban areas.
Some demographers believe the shift to areas with more affordable housing, ready health care and other important quality-of-life issues — such as transportation options and reliable broadband access — will continue.
Still, Sun Belt counties continue to report the greatest population increases, led by Arizona’s Maricopa County. The other top nine population gains were in counties in California, Florida, Texas and Utah.
Champaign County will never be a destination for the sun-and-scenery set. But once our street-violence problem is tamed, it can be an attractive option for those who value lower housing costs, available health care, university community amenities, good transportation, high-speed-internet access and clean air and water.