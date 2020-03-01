If a statute creates a problem or sets out an unacceptable process, fix the statute.
When voters narrowly approved creating the position of an elected executive for Champaign County in 2016, they were making a leap into the dark.
It was not quite pitch black because state law outlines some of the duties of the executive elected by all county voters.
The post is somewhat akin to a mayor for the county. But how akin is it? It’s hard to say because of unanticipated questions about the extent of the power that resides in the executive.
For example, who — County Executive Darlene Kloeppel or county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales — has the authority to make appointments to the county board or county offices in the event of vacancies created by resignations like that of former treasurer Laurel Prussing?
Kloeppel and officials in Will County, the only other county in Illinois to elect a county executive, are looking for the attorney general to provide an advisory opinion on the subject. They also could pursue a test case in pursuit of a court ruling.
But, just to play the role of dog in the manger, why should it be left to the attorney general to issue an opinion — which could be disputed — or the courts to divine the rules out of a statutory tangle?
Why not ask the General Assembly to build on what it already has done with respect to the county executive? Isn’t that the job of our elected representatives?
Why don’t Champaign County’s legislators — state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana — join with Will County legislators to seek to clarify the statutory duties of the county executive?
That certainly appears to be the most reasonable approach.
After all, the General Assembly, not the attorney general or judiciary, is the policy-making branch of state government. Let it make policy.
Out of deference to time constraints, Kloeppel has put aside the issue of jurisdiction on the appointment question, temporarily deferring to legal advice from the office of State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
But she’s clearly unhappy with that advice — and it’s easy to see why. Rietz’s interpretation diminishes the authority Kloeppel is itching to wield.
As a practical matter, voters created an executive to work with a legislative body — the county board — in the traditional manner. Further, as noted by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Philip Mock, a legislative body confirms, it doesn’t appoint.
Currently, Rosales, a member of the county board, is making appointments that the county board must approve. Kloeppel is left out of the process.
Barbara Mann, chief of the civil division for the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the election code authorizes the county board chairman to appoint in some circumstances, with the county board’s confirmation. In other circumstances, Mann argues, state law gives the county executive appointment power.
That’s what happens when a law creating the post of county executive is grafted on to other state election laws without adequate foresight.
It’s, obviously, not a huge problem — unless the courts should someday find that decisions made by improperly appointed country treasurer or auditor or anything are invalid. Then it would be a mess.
Let’s clean up this potential mess in the most expeditious and effective way possible by having our legislators do what they are elected to do — fix a problem created by state law by writing a new law that solves it.