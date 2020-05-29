It was unwise for Gov. J.B. Pritzker
to get down in the mud
with some of his foolish critics.
Let’s get one thing straight — there are no Nazis on either side of the corovavirus-driven economic lockdown issue in Illinois, and it’s beyond foolish to suggest that there are.
But, because emotion is the enemy of reason, the people of Illinois are witnessing an ignorant display of name-calling between critics of Gov. J.B. Pritkzer’s lockdown rules and, of all people, Pritzker himself.
This, too, shall pass, and the sooner the better. But in the meantime, the public is stuck with acrimony between Pritzker and his lockdown critics.
The anger on both sides is understandable, but the rhetoric is beyond moronic.
While public opinion polls show majority support for Pritzker’s lockdown and his obvious reluctance to ease up on the rules, even in areas not hard hit by the virus, there’s a lot of anger out there aimed at the man in charge.
Unfortunately, some of the governor’s critics have opted to characterize what they consider to be the governor’s authoritarian approach with wrong-headed analogies to Nazi Germany.
In other words, they’re characterizing the governor as Hitler-like in his determination to control the behavior of people and businesses. They’re not embracing Hitler, they’re condemning both him and Pritzker alike by suggesting they are two peas in a pod.
Obviously, that’s an over-the-top comparison, particularly offensive because Pritzker is Jewish. As an argument, it has no basis in fact, and it’s impossible to take seriously. As brainless name-calling, however, it gets attention and stokes anger.
That’s why one of the governor’s public-relations assistants characterized their behavior as a “hateful, ignorant, anti-Semitic protest.”
The first two adjectives apply, but the third is misplaced. The gist of Pritzker’s attack is his critics are the real Nazis.
But Pritzker’s argument is no more persuasive than that of his critics. They are not pro-Hitler or anti-Semitic, as the governor contends; they’re expressing their anti-Pritzker stance by comparing him to one of the worst people in world history.
Turning the name-calling tables on his opponents is a clever move on the governor’s part. He apparently was so pleased with it that he decided to double-down on the anti-Semitism/Nazi charge by also characterizing legislative Republicans who support the lockdown protests as Nazi supporters. He does that, of course, while denying doing so.
“I didn’t link Republican elected officials to Nazi demonstrators, they linked themselves,” Pritzker said, noting that some GOP legislators spoke to crowds of people, some of whom were holding signs “that depicted me and Hitler.”
All hope is lost for reasoned discourse when one side or the other invokes the Hitler analogy. It’s a rhetorical bomb that blows away the possibility of anything other than naked emotion.
Regrettably, that’s the sort of conduct that can be found among crowds of protesters. It’s not the kind of rhetoric a governor should employ, even one suffering under as much pressure as the beleaguered Pritzker.