Champaign County’s drug court serves two purposes — helping criminal defendants become drug-free and law-abiding.
Most people think of the criminal justice system as a place where wrongdoers get their just desserts.
That’s true to an extent. But at the same time, those who operate within the system — defendants, prosecutors and judges — impose penalties and conditions designed to leave the situation better than they found it — even for those convicted of crimes.
That’s the reason for sentences of probation that combine the carrot-and-stick approach designed to guide those who create trouble for themselves and others into a more positive and productive path in life.
Nowhere is that more true than in Illinois’ drug courts. Sixty counties have them, one of which is Champaign County.
Indeed, Champaign County has been in the vanguard of the effort to help criminal wrongdoers with addiction issues become drug-free.
It’s been obvious for years that the county’s program is top notch. That’s why it was pleasing, but not surprising, to learn that administrators from the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts recently re-certified the program to continue.
But there was more to it than that.
Champaign County Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum said the outside reviewers were so impressed that they plan to urge members of other counties’ drug-court teams to visit and learn how to improve their programs.
For starters, it takes dedicated judges with a sincere interest in helping defendants, many of whom are long-term drug abusers with criminal records, achieve a better and happier life.
Retired Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ford, who oversaw drug court for years, was dedicated to helping defendants achieve their goals of living a better, healthier life. Rosenbaum took over in 2020, and he’s been a worthy success.
Circuit Judge Ben Dyer took over the responsibility last month, and he’ll take the same conscientious approach to his new duties as he has in other criminal and civil cases.
No one should underestimate just how difficult it is to put chronic drug abusers on a drug-free path. That’s why there are successes as well as failures that the drug-court team members enjoy or mourn together.
It really is team effort that includes the judge, lawyers, probation officers, law enforcement and drug-abuse and social-service counselors.
Why so many? People who have drug-abuse problems often have other serious problems that can lead them to the kind of despair that encourages relapses.
But if there’s one thing that’s clear about drug court, it is that those who wish to help themselves get clean will find plenty of help in Champaign County.
That’s a source of pride for the local courts and ought to be one for the county as a whole.