Sometimes a solution to a problem begets more problems.
Top officials at the NCAA decided to do the fair thing by granting an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. But they left the complications of sorting out the details to Division I schools, like the University of Illinois.
Call it another coronavirus complication, more fallout from the public-health pandemic that has disrupted virtually every aspect of normal life in this country.
Considering the gravity of this severe public-health problem, one of the lesser results is the cancellation of spring sports at schools like the UI that cost hundreds of non-revenue sports athletes their senior years.
It’s a loss that’s correctable, as the NCAA’s decision this week makes clear. But at what cost?
That’s hardly clear. In fact, the NCAA acknowledged that its decision is easier said than done.
So it’s leaving the decisions on how to implement this decision to individual schools to make based on the resources they have available.
So while athletes at some schools may compete, they also may be denied scholarship aid while they are competing.
University of Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said the NCAA decision is a “common-sense approach that took into consideration the unique challenge of right now.”
That’s a real good way to put it, because there’s hardly an aspect of society that is not at loose ends of the dramatic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Especially disconcerting is the open-ended nature of this disaster.
In that context, fun and games don’t amount to much. But they matter to those thousands of athletes who put in hundreds of hours of hard work so they are prepared to compete in spring sports like baseball, women’s softball and track.
Trying to make at least partially whole is the least the NCAA can do.
UI athletic department spokesman Kent Brown said the university is in the process of trying to determine how it will implement the option the NCAA has provided.
But the questions are many.
How many athletes will want to come back to school for another year when they could go off into the real world to begin their career?
What sort of financial aid can a university provide when its financial wheels have come off as a consequence of reduced NCAA payments and the reduced financial donations of formerly flush would-be donors?
Consider this financial hit to Division I schools. The NCAA recently announced it cut its direct cash distribution this year from $600 million to $225 million.
Then there are the non-revenue questions — how will providing additional eligibility to athletes on a school’s roster affect recruiting of high school athletes?
Some issues that must be addressed will be obvious to sports administrators. Others will only be identified when problems crop up, as they surely will.