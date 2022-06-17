Losing 240 jobs isn’t the end of the world. But Caterpillar’s decision to abandon the Chicago area is worrisome.
Another major corporation announced this week that it’s moving out of Chicago.
Caterpillar, which moved from Peoria to the Chicago area just five years ago, will be moving to existing offices in Irving, Texas, for reasons company officials did not adequately explain.
“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.
While not taking any direct shot at Chicago or Illinois, this vague statement makes it clear that staying here was not advisable.
Why not? When Cat moved to the Chicago area, company officials said one big advantage was the proximity of flight service to cities all over the globe.
“Following a thorough site selection process, we chose this location because it is approximately a 20-minute drive to O’Hare Airport and convenient to the city of Chicago via commuter train, achieving our goal to be more accessible to our global customers, dealers and employees. This site gives our employees many options to live in either an urban or suburban environment,” the company’s president said at the time.
Although this is definitely bad news, Gov. J.B. Pritzker downplayed the announcement by trying to change the subject.
“It’s disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in,” he said.
Cat is not alone. It was just a few months ago that Boeing announced it is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Va.
This being an election year, Republicans were quick to criticize Pritzker for Cat’s announcement.
“Caterpillar’s decision to leave Illinois after calling it home for many decades is a devastating loss to Illinois’ business community. The reasons for this decision could not have been more clear — Illinois’ business climate no longer works for this company,” said Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. “Governor J.B. Pritzker has failed to bolster our state’s economy for job creators, and companies like Cat leaving is the consequence.”
Durkin is at least half-right. Illinois’ business climate is, for a variety of reasons, not attractive for job creators. It’s generally easier and less expensive to go elsewhere when it comes to expansion or relocation.
Nonetheless, there may be non-Illinois reasons for Cat’s decision. If so, the company ought to explain them.
Until it does, there’s no reason not to think that Illinois’ many financial, political and regulatory challenges outweigh the benefits of remaining here.
Cat, of course, will remain a major employer in the Peoria area, where it employs thousands. But, like other major Illinois companies that include Bloomington-based State Farm, it’s been expanding in other states over the years, transfers that speak volumes to those who bother to listen.