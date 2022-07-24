Just what has changed since the 2018 deal on the facility near Champaign Central?
Is a deal a deal? Yes, if there’s good faith on both sides.
It’s suspect if one of the parties to the agreement starts lobbying to change it after time and money has been spent to implement the mutually agreed pact.
That pretty much sums up the situation involving efforts by Champaign Central football fans to get permission to play a varsity game at McKinley Field.
But no one should kid themselves about what’s really in play — one game represents the camel’s nose under the tent.
Proponents argue that their current home field behind Centennial High School isn’t really their home field because it’s adjacent to Centennial.
Parents at Centennial made similar complaints when “their” field was named after Tommy Stewart, the longtime Central coach. How dare they put the name of a Central coach on a Centennial field.
The reality is that however much fans and players of both schools may dislike it, each team has a home field that happens to be the same one, except when they play each other.
The problem for those pushing McKinley as a home field for Central is that the school board and the city agreed in 2018 that there would be no varsity football at McKinley. It was part of deal to persuade taxpayers to approve a huge property-tax increase to pay for school construction and renovation. That included more than $7 million for the new field.
McKinley Field already gets plenty of use, hosting a variety of events that include JV football, track, soccer and bands. If that’s not a problem, of course, the question is, what’s the harm in adding varsity football?
Maybe nothing, maybe a lot. Presumably, proponents of the original agreement had valid concerns. What’s new except that some people want out of the deal?
But for that promise, one made to assuage concerns of people living near the field who are/were concerned about excessive noise, lights and possibly unruly fans, it would be easy to say let’s play one and see what happens.
To make their sales pitch, Central parents are making more promises to residents — they’ll clean up afterwards and implement a variety of measures to control traffic. They probably mean what they say, just like the council and school board signatories did when they made the promise they now wish to nullify.
Proponents are pushing hard. Central’s coach even sent his players out to knock on residents’ doors and ask them to sign a petition in support of the game.
What are residents to do? It’s hard to say no to earnest, fresh-faced high schoolers asking to play one game.
But this is about more than indulging children and their parents. It’s about the neighborhood and the reasons for the original deal and what, if anything, has occurred that justifies repudiating it.