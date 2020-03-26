The federal government is trying to take some of the sting out of the coronavirus-inspired economic shutdown.
In a rush to do something — perhaps anything — to limit the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Congress has put the finishing touches on a $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping people and businesses.
President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign the bill. From there, federal officials will move as quickly as they can to implement its provisions.
They include sending one-time checks for $1,200 to millions of Americans below designated income levels, plus another $500 for each child in a family. There’s another $350 billion set aside for loans to small businesses and $500 billion in corporate aid that will go to backstopping loans.
Members of Congress tried to cover the waterfront in terms of providing assistance to those who need it. But the undeniable facts are that there is no amount of federal aid money that will make up for the economic freeze that’s been put in place to defeat the spread of the corona virus.
Is Congress’ action the right thing to do? Well, in the current context, it’s not the wrong thing to do. People and businesses are extremely vulnerable, and they need help.
In that sense, it’s similar to the financial disaster President Franklin Roosevelt confronted after he took office in 1933. He oversaw the passage of a blizzard of legislation designed to ease the pain of a brutal depression.
Decades later, there’s still a healthy debate among economists and academics about which parts of FDR’s programs worked as intended and which didn’t. But just as FDR didn’t have time to spare, neither does the current Congress and president.
So there’s a flood of money that will soon be pouring through this nation’s economic arteries — extended unemployment benefits, $100 billion for the health care system, $150 billion for state and local coronavirus relief funds, $10 billion for SBA emergency grants of up to $10,000 apiece, $17 billion for the SBA to cover six months of payments for small businesses with existing SBA loans, $30 billion in emergency education funding and $25 billion in emergency transit funding.
The list goes on and on.
As significant as this aid package is, a fully functioning economy must be restored soon to avoid a crippling economic disaster.
As numerous economic commentators have suggested, it’s vitally important not to make the cure — shutting down the economy to limit the spread of the coronavirus, with all its attendant public-health consequences — worse than the pandemic itself.
Obviously, the U.S. is currently in shutdown mode and will be at least for the next two weeks. That provides time for the powers that be in federal, state and local governments to think long and hard about how to get back to what passes for normal life while not exacerbating the public health problem.
This issue should not be a matter of either/or, but instead, balancing two hugely important interests — public health and economic health.
There is still far more that’s not known about the coronavirus than is known, particularly as it relates to fatality rates.
Two respected Stanford University epidemiologists wrote Wednesday that, based on their studies, “projections of the death toll could plausibly be orders of magnitude too high.”
They might be right, or they might be wrong. But if their position can be confirmed, there could be a way out of this twin disaster sooner than some people estimate.
Not immediately, certainly, or in the near future.
For now, however, the nation and state are in near-panic mode that is not sustainable without wrecking much of what the people here hold dear.