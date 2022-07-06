Do we just wait for the next mass shooting, hoping it doesn’t happen here? Or do we work for change?
There’s the America we want to be on the Fourth of July — celebrating our independence, our blessings, our heritage and our liberty — and the America we have become — held hostage by guns, the threat of mass shootings and concerns about gunfire anywhere, at any time.
The mayor of Philadelphia said out loud this Independence Day what other mayors and public officials say quietly or keep to themselves.
“This is what we have to live with,” Jim Kenney said after a shooting at a holiday concert Monday night. “I’m concerned every single day.
“There’s not an event or a day where I don’t lay on my back at night look at the ceiling and worry about stuff. So everything we have had in the city over the last seven years, I worry about. I don’t enjoy the Fourth of July. I didn’t enjoy the Democratic National Convention. I didn’t enjoy the NFL Draft. I’m waiting for something bad to happen all the time.”
Like the mayor of Philadelphia, will the people in Highland Park, or for that matter, the people of all of northeastern Illinois, ever be able to celebrate a normal Independence Day again, one with crowd-lined streets, slow-moving vehicles and groups of police officers, firefighters and other first responders? Does it make sense to gather in large groups to enjoy fireworks displays when a single troubled person armed with a high-powered rifle can wreak so much havoc? Will our celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness be lost in the aftermath of July 4, 2022?
The Highland Park shooting wasn’t the only incident with mass casualties on July 4. There were others in Kansas City, Mo.; Boston; Sacramento, Calif.; Richmond, Va.; Chicago; and New York City, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There was a shooting in the Campustown area of Champaign, although no one was hurt.
This is not the way we celebrated Independence Day 245 or 100 or 50 years ago. But because an influential portion of the citizenry values an absolute, virtually unfettered right to keep and bear arms more than ensuring “domestic tranquility” and promoting “the general welfare” sought by the Founding Fathers, cowardly politicians bow to their whims. And it is why the nation is awash in high-powered individual weaponry, and why most of the rest of the world looks at us with incredulity.
It is easy to say that enough is enough and that this senseless violence must stop. That, in fact, is what was said 23 years ago to the day after another young White North Shore resident went on a shooting spree. That time, it was neo-Nazi Benjamin Smith, who killed two people and injured 10 more in a three-day shooting spree that included racially motivated incidents in Chicago, Skokie, Springfield, Decatur, Urbana and Bloomington, Ind.
We don’t know what motivated the Highland Park shooter, why he was committed to spilling the blood of innocents on a celebratory national holiday. But we know this will continue to happen until all Americans outraged about the bloodshed resolve to push for change.