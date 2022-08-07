Behind the vague rhetoric, there’s a political mystery that needs to be solved.
Even though the November election is still more than two months away, it’s not too early for voters to start thinking about a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution — the Workers’ Rights Amendment.
Here’s the big question — is it really the innocuous proposal that backers suggest, or a vague, incomprehensible grab-bag whose ramifications will be vast and unknown?
On its face, the amendment purports to protect the right of workers either to organize a union or belong to one — a concept Illinoisans have accepted for years.
A portion of the lengthy amendment states, “Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Why pass an amendment that duplicates longstanding state law? Proponents say it’s necessary to prevent the state from ever becoming a right-to-work state, a proposition for which there is no political support.
Illinois is a solid union state. Organized labor already has vast influence in local, county and state government here, and nothing is going to change that.
Generally speaking, it’s unwise to convert legislative policy into a constitutional mandate. The Illinois Constitution is and ought to be a broad framework that sets limits while allowing legislators flexibility to make law as it’s needed.
But small potatoes are small potatoes, and collective bargaining is not a point of contention in Illinois.
There is, however, far more to the lengthy amendment.
The proposed amendment, on paper, applies to private-sector employees. But states have no authority to enter into that arena because federal law — the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the National Labor Relations Act — pre-empts state action.
Questions abound, and even those who attempt to explain it apparently do not understand the amendment. For example, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office states that “this amendment will protect workers’ and others’ safety.” Federal OSHA rules govern worker safety.
Further, how would the amendment affect already existing state law governing unionized public employees? Critics suggest the amendment would eviscerate hundreds of existing laws because, of course, an amendment trumps a state law that conflicts with the amendment.
Just on these few points, it’s clear that this amendment, taken at face value, raises more questions than it answers.
Labor groups who pushed this measure through the General Assembly have raised more than $7 million to promote Amendment 1. Voters can expect the usual “Vote for Amendment 1” messages, but it would be helpful if backers offer a fulsome and accurate explanation of what Amendment 1 is all about rather than simply admonishing voters to support workers’ rights.
Illinoisans already support workers’ rights. They need to know more before signing a blank check for organized labor.