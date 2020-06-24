Tomorrow would be Tamir Rice’s 18th birthday.
Has it really been that long since the innocent-faced 12-year-old boy, playing with a replica toy gun in a quiet Cleveland park, was gunned down by a police officer and left on the ground for almost seven minutes before paramedics arrived?
Tamir Rice was shot in that park on Nov. 22, 2014, and died the following day. The officer responsible for the shooting was fired — 21/2 years later, and not for his gravely flawed conduct, but because he had lied on his job application.
The city of Cleveland later agreed to a $6 million settlement — $5.5 million to the Tamir Rice estate, and $250,000 each to the child’s mother and sister.
But no one was held responsible for the horribly tragic death. A grand jury declined to indict the officer who pulled the trigger because the former Cuyahoga County prosecutor who handled the case asked them not to do so. He said the events that resulted in Tamir’s death were a series of errors and miscommunications.
So the system that is supposed to determine justice found that no single person was responsible for the death of an innocent child. It’s the same conclusion that had been reached in the deaths of other Black victims at the hands of police, including Eric Garner.
These incidents and others show why Blacks historically have distrusted police and why hundreds of thousands of Americans of all races have peacefully taken to the streets this spring to assert that, indeed, Black lives matter.
Changes are coming, led by public opinion. The Brookings Institution noted this week that at the time of Tamir’s death, most Americans polled (58 percent) disagreed that police were more likely to use excessive force against Black suspects.
But in the wake of another Black man’s death at the hands of police — George Floyd — the numbers have flipped: 57 percent now believe that police are more prone to use excessive force against people of color.
More importantly, 76 percent of Americans say that discrimination against racial and ethnic minorities is a “big problem.”
It is coming far too late for Tamir Rice, but perhaps the United States is ready to reckon with its unhappy history of hatred and discrimination based on race and to reject the code words “law and order,” which stirred White voters in the 1960s and ’70s.
It can’t happen soon enough.