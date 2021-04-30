Our state legislators have too much time on their hands.
It’s hard to blame members of the Illinois House and Senate for being overzealous — after all, legislators go to Springfield to pass laws.
They view that practice, unfortunately, as their raison d’etre. But get a load of this.
Last week was the deadline for the House and Senate each to send bills they passed to the other body for action. If all the bills they send back and forth actually are adopted and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois will have 750 new laws on the books.
Some of them probably are good, some are probably terrible, with the rest falling somewhere in between. But, really, was Illinois in such dire need of change when 2020 came to an end that it desperately needed an avalanche of new laws on the books?
And it’s not just this year that our legislators are passing one bill after another, micro-managing one thing after another. It was last year, the year before that and so on. It will be the same next year, ad infinitum.
What’s up?
Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. With the General Assembly meeting for multiple months every year, members of the House and Senate feel compelled to grind out the legislative sausage.
They then cite their alleged good works as proof to their constituents that they are productive, energetic political power brokers who can move mountains and are worthy of re-election.
It’s beyond question that Illinois has too much government, most certainly too many units of local government. But our state government also contributed to the problem, sometimes passing laws so fast that lawyers and judges have a hard time keeping track of them.
Why does the legislature meet so often for so long? Well, the people of Illinois have been told it’s a necessity.
Here’s an even better question: Given how often and how long our Legislature meets, how come legislators spend so much time on minutiae while ignoring this state’s serious problems that relate to taxes and spending, business development and ethics reform?
What the Legislature doesn’t do is often more revealing than what it does do.
Not all states follow Illinois’ example. Some state legislatures meet less frequently and appear to be doing fine.
For example, the Texas Legislature meets in regular session on the second Tuesday in January of each odd-numbered year and limits its regular sessions to 140 calendar days.
Some may consider that practice — once every two years for 140 days — extreme. But why? Does Texas not have enough laws to regulate people’s lives and property?
Or does Illinois have too many legislators spending too much time passing too many laws of questionable value?
That’s as much of a philosophical question as a practical one. Texas legislators are not as much of a big deal as Illinois legislators because of their limited reach. Some would suggest that in Texas, the executive branch of government enjoys too much power at the expense of the legislative.
But the executive’s job is to enforce the laws the Legislature passes. So who really is in charge in Texas and elsewhere, and at what expense to the taxpaying public whom our elected officials purport to serve?
It’s not likely that Illinois is going to change. It would almost certainly take a constitutional amendment to put dramatic limits on the General Assembly’s schedule, and most people just don’t pay much attention.
So what’s past is prologue — more mountains of new legislation of questionable value.