Federal prosecutors keep ratcheting up the heat on their investigative targets.
It’s been a while since the people of Illinois have heard anything official from federal investigators looking into a broad array of criminality in state and local government.
But the feds sent another message — a quiet one — when they filed legal papers Friday at the U.S. District Court in Chicago suggesting they have reached a guilty plea agreement with one of Chicago’s insider politicians.
Federal prosecutors filed the information against former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, who was arrested in October for allegedly bribing a member of the Illinois Senate. The information was described in a news account as “a likely indication he intends to plead guilty to an alleged scheme to pay an undisclosed state senator $2,500 a month in kickbacks in exchange for support on legislation that would benefit an Arroyo lobbying client.”
That’s because these filings are often made when defendants have agreed to waive indictment and enter a guilty plea. More ominously for those who may be affected by the federal probe, such filings often include agreements that the defendant pleading guilty is cooperating with the investigation in an effort to win a more lenient sentence.
There has been intrigue surrounding the Arroyo case. On Thursday, federal prosecutors asked the presiding judge to give them an extra 30 days to prepare an indictment against him. Accompanying the filing were other papers that were sealed, meaning the judge could review the contents but no one else.
If circumstances are as they appear, Arroyo’s cooperation is a significant, even though perhaps inevitable, break in the case. A longtime Chicago politician and state legislator, he undoubtedly knows where a lot of bodies are buried.
Arroyo’s cooperation means that those he can implicate will feel further pressure to make a deal with the feds.
Forget loyalty. This is all about self-preservation that can create a rush of potential defendants trying to make a deal before it’s too late.
The 65-year-old Arroyo was an assistant House majority leader, a member of Speaker Michael Madigan’s leadership team. But his vaunted status disintegrated in October when he was charged with trying to bribe a member of the Illinois Senate to promote legislation allowing video-gambling sweepstakes games favored by one of Arroyo’s lobbyist clients.
Unbeknownst to Arroyo, the senator — allegedly Terry Link of Waukegan, a member of the Senate’s Democratic leadership team — was wearing a wire for the FBI. News reports indicated Link was working with the feds because he has been implicated in federal income-tax fraud. To help himself, Link helped the feds snare Arroyo.
In response to the arrest, Madigan demanded Arroyo’s resignation, a move Arroyo initially resisted. He subsequently resigned, effective Jan. 1, taking advantage of salary rules that allow him to be paid in full for January even though he left on the first day of the month.
Another member of the Senate, Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, has also been criminally charged. He was indicted in connection with a ghost payroll scheme involving the Teamsters.
Meanwhile, a third state senator — Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago — submitted a shotgun resignation after the FBI raided his home and offices. Federal filings indicate he’s under investigation in connection with a pay-for-public-construction-contract scheme.
So far, the biggest fish caught in the federal net is Chicago Alderman Ed Burke. He’s the political powerhouse whose wife is the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.
Burke’s been indicted on a variety of charges, including using the power of his municipal office to force a business to hire his law firm.
These charges and the multiple investigations that are driving them have sent shivers through the Illinois, Cook County and Chicago Democratic parties. That’s because the feds not only are investigating on a variety of fronts but have also won the assistance of political insiders, including former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis and onetime Teamsters leader John Coli Sr.
Now it appears Arroyo will be joining those two. At least that’s how it looked when the feds filed their papers Friday, just in time to ruin some people’s weekends.