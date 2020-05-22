The camera doesn’t lie — it just says different things to different people.
After complaints from the local NAACP, Urbana city officials have decided to authorize an independent investigation of an April 10 incident in which a 21-year-old woman was forcibly taken into custody.
Police critics charge she was physically abused solely on account of her race, while authorities insist officers acted within the scope of their authority, applying the force necessary to subdue a suspect who was vigorously resisting.
Mayor Diane Marlin said she favors the probe into the arrest of Aleyah Lewis because “it always helps to have a set of fresh eyes and objective look at an incident that has raised so many concerns.”
There’s no disputing that assertion. Further, Marlin’s decision reveals good faith on the city’s part, an earnest effort to hold authorities accountable if they engage in excessive force.
However, there’s a problem.
Relying on police video, representatives of the black community have already reached — and publicly announced — their conclusions about what happened, and more importantly, why it happened. So if the re-examination of what occurred doesn’t affirm their conclusions, why would they find it any more persuasive than the previous findings?
Using the same videos, top administrators in the police department took a long look at what occurred and found their officers did not abuse their legal authority to use necessary force. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also concluded that “officers acted appropriately under the law and Urbana Police Department policy.”
One aspect of this incident is clear — it never looks good when three, four or more officers subdue a single resisting suspect. However necessary it may be, the image reeks of overkill, particularly to those unfamiliar with police work. Nonetheless, it’s a distasteful part of police work that is sometimes required not only to take a suspect into custody but to persuade a suspect not to resist.
In the incident, police officers responded to a report of shots fired. That’s serious business, a call for service that represents both an undeniable threat to public safety and to the responding officers.
They encountered two couples, quickly ascertaining that one couple was not involved. That left the other couple, both of whom were under the influence of something. The man, who was carrying a gun, followed officers’ instructions, submitted to a search and was arrested. The woman, ignoring officers’ instructions, walked away from officers and resisted their efforts to stop her. In the melee, she spit, kicked and scratched officers, breaking a thumb on one of them. That’s a high level of resistance.
NAACP of Champaign County President Minnie Pearson asserts that the videos “show the officer using excessive force to arrest a female who was clearly impaired.”
She also contends that “had Ms. Lewis been a white female, Urbana police would not have body-slammed her to the ground.”
People believe, of course, what they want to believe, and it’s pretty clear that, on many issues, black and white people see the same things and reach different conclusions. Our experiences shape our perspectives, so the black community’s mistrust of police, cited by Pearson, is rooted in this nation’s terrible history of racial prejudice.
But there’s more here than just supposition and suspicion. It’s a fact-based dispute. One fact is Lewis’ state of intoxication, a condition that made her less inclined to act rationally when officers sought to question her. (Lewis was so deeply under the influence that she later told police she had no memory of the incident and apologized her for behavior.)
But in disputes like this, do facts matter anymore? Not if people’s opinions are framed by their positions.