Illinois is scheduled to get its very own road to nowhere.
Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a $45 billion building program that was billed as an effort to restore the state’s “crumbling” roads and bridges.
There’s a lot of important work in the program. But like all massive spending programs, there’s plenty of pork in there, too.
No one, however, said a thing about building a road to nowhere.
But, as reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, that project also is included.
What’s up? Well, it’s the usual political subterfuge, this time involving an airport that some powerful and influential people have been unsuccessfully promoting for years.
Remember Peotone, the town south of Kankakee that’s been discussed as a possible site for a new airport? The road construction is scheduled for Eagle Lake Road and Interstate 57.
“The proposed airport site is just to the east, and even though not one spade of dirt has been turned for runways or one airline has signed up, the road work is slated to go ahead,” wrote Crain’s Greg Hinz.
Crain’s sought an explanation from the transportation department. But the issue apparently is so hot that IDOT referred inquiries to the political spinners in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s media office.
The spinners said the $205.5 million is an “investment to promote critical economic development in the south suburbs and the administration looks forward to continuing to discuss next steps with stakeholders.”
Pretty vague, eh?
Promoters of Peotone have pushed hard for years but never been able to make a persuasive case for the need for an airport there.
After American Airlines expressed no interest in a Peotone location for its passenger flights, Peotone backers suggested it as a cargo shipping hub for customers like Amazon. Unfortunately, there’s already plenty of competition to meet existing and future demand.
No one, of course, can predict what the future holds. But $205.5 million is a lot to spend on a road to a non-existent airport when there is so much other important infrastructure work that could be done.