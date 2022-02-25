The color of money was too tempting for another member of the General Assembly.
Scorecards. Get your scorecards here.
Readers will need them if they want to keep track of the state’s indicted, convicted or still-under-investigation public servants.
News reports out of Chicago say state Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his office Wednesday because he plans to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole big bucks from the Teamsters union via a no-show job arrangement he worked out with a former top Teamsters official.
Cullerton, a former Hostess truck driver, had posed as a friend of organized labor and served as chairman of the Senate’s labor committee.
But there’s often a gulf between what public officials say they are and what they really are. That was the case in spades with Cullerton.
A former mayor of Villa Park, Cullerton made a big point after his election to the Senate in 2012 about not enrolling in the legislators’ pension system. That was a self-congratulatory display of his selfless devotion to public service.
At the same time he did not enroll in the legislators’ pension fund, Cullerton worked out a no-show job with the Teamsters that included pay and pension benefits. By the time he was indicted, Cullerton’s phony position had cost the Teamsters an estimated $275,000.
Cullerton is reportedly scheduled to plead guilty on March 8. He had been on the verge of going to trial on several occasions, but it was postponed because of scheduling complications created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cullerton is at least the third member of the state Senate to resign his post in the last two years.
State Sen. Terry Link, D-Waukegan, came under scrutiny for income-tax evasion. To win a lighter sentence, Link agreed to work undercover for the FBI, and he helped snare a House member, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, in a bribery scheme.
Then there was former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, who died in 2020 after being implicated in a variety of criminal activities. Sandoval also pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors by providing testimony in other corruption cases before he suddenly contracted a fatal case of the coronavirus.
Despite Cullerton’s guilty plea, there still could be big news generated by the investigation in which he was snared.
A key witness against Cullerton was former Teamsters boss John Coli, who worked out a deal with Cullerton in 2013 to give him a no-show, do-nothing job with the politically influential union.
Coli, who knows where a lot of bodies are buried, provided information against Cullerton after he, too, found himself under investigation and agreed to plead guilty to extortion and cooperate with the government.
Cullerton, who was indicted shortly after Coli pleaded guilty, protested the charges against him and insisted on his innocence. But the government’s indictment was so specific in its allegations of wrongdoing — 39 counts of embezzlement — it was difficult to take the 52-year-old Democrat’s words seriously.
It was, of course, all bluster designed to buy time until he had no choice but to face the music.