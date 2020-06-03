State elected officials need to take the action necessary to bring the looting and vandalism to an end and restore order.
It appears that spree of looting and vandalism in Champaign County has come to a quick end. Everyone should pray that is the case. But there’s still considerable upheaval in Illinois, most particularly in the Chicago area and the suburbs.
That sad situation explains why Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have turned to religious and community leaders to plead for restraint by protesters angered over the recent death of a Minneapolis man, George Floyd, at the hands of police.
“What’s very important to me is that we establish an agenda — an agenda that’s led, in part, by the very peaceful protesters that are out on the streets, that were there protesting last night, the night before and the night before, the folks who are there with legitimate grievances,” Pritzker said.
Unfortunately, Pritzker and Preckwinkle are devoting their attention to the wrong people. Protesters are not the problem.
The problem is widespread criminal disorder led by vandals and thieves who are taking advantage of the atmosphere of protest.
The same situation applies across the country in various cities that have been paralyzed by an outbreak of civil disorder reflected by property destruction and looting sprees.
The unfortunate reality is that nothing positive is going to happen until the violence has come to an end. That requires either arresting those engaged in wrongdoing or convincing those who are tempted to engage in wrongdoing that they will be arrested.
There’s no reasoning with criminal mobs. There’s no “pretty please” request that is going to convince this criminal element to cease their socially destructive behavior. If it goes on long enough, perhaps they might yield to physical exhaustion.
Otherwise, Pritzker, Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot need to take command and back up their claims that violence is not acceptable with action that demonstrates it is unacceptable.
This outbreak of violence shows, as nothing else could, how fine a line there is between the orderly life people generally know and the explosion of unrest that occurs when angry and self-interested mobs recognize no real restraint on their behavior.
In this case, it was the unjustified police killing of George Floyd. That awful event was captured on video in images that showed Floyd pleading for a police officer to take the officer’s knee off the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck so that he could breathe. The video also shows other officers standing by, taking no action to intervene on Floyd’s behalf.
As has been pointed out, condemnation of the officer’s conduct was swift and severe. Four officers were fired. One already has been charged in connection with Floyd’s death and the other three will be soon.
That is all the criminal-justice system can do to deal with that kind of abuse of authority.
Given what occurred, public protests were to
be expected, and they spread across the country in a flash.
But so, too, has mayhem. The loss in human life has already been dramatic as a result of these crime sprees. At the same time, the property damage will be in the many, many millions of dollars.
Criminals, of course, don’t care about that kind of thing. But those who were angered by the injustice perpetrated on Mr. Floyd need to ask themselves how anything positive can come out of protests that are used as a pretext for widespread criminal behavior.
There is none. If anything positive is to be forthcoming, this nationwide crime wave needs to be brought to a swift halt. Hesitation in the face of aggressive criminality will only compound this already grievous problem and drive up the casualty lists.