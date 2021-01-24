The aftershocks of the Legislature’s recent lame-duck session continue to reverberate.
The blitzkrieg of complicated pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly with little consideration or debate has generated a lot of reporting, particularly on the hugely controversial criminal-justice package that sits on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
But, so far at least, little attention has been paid to a lower-profile but still important education bill. Supported by the Illinois Education Association and the Chicago Public Schools, it drew scant opposition.
That’s because most legislators want to be seen as supportive of efforts to enhance the K-12 experience of all children in the state’s 102 counties.
But some members of the Illinois State Board of Education, after reviewing the measure, are questioning the wisdom of some of its provisions.
At first blush, its enhanced graduation standards appear to be a good-faith effort to upgrade requirements in a way that would help students to be better prepared for pursuing an advanced degree.
But not all students will be pursuing advanced degrees. Further, not all students will have either the inclination or the academic preparation to meet the toughened standards.
One provision requires two years of “lab science” to graduate. Another requires two years of a foreign language.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with the idea of encouraging those kinds of classes. But given that interests and abilities run the gamut, it hardly seems fair to make requirements like those apply to everyone.
Further, isn’t it rather cruel to require that students who have a hard time reading at their grade level pass two years of a foreign language? A simplistic response to that question is that teachers should just make certain that all students read at their grade level. Then, two years of a foreign language wouldn’t present a potentially insurmountable problem.
In a fantasy world, that’s a reasonable response. But the real world is much different. Educators have struggled for generations trying to ensure a solid educational foundation for all students, and they have failed.
Try as they might, their efforts have been frustrated by the ugly realities of life that exact a heavy toll on children.
The foreign-language requirement is not scheduled to take effect until the 2028-29 school year. The lab-science requirement won’t take effect until 2024-25. So there’s time to prepare or modify them.
The legislation was introduced by the Black caucus, and it’s understandable that minority legislators would want to lay a foundation to help students pursue advanced degrees. But unrealistic standards are no better than none at all.
These measures are going to present problems for districts across the state. Where do they get the resources to pay for these new mandates? Given the current shortage, where do they find the teachers to carry them out?
Here’s something else to consider: New mandatory classes will limit the number of electives students can take.
That won’t make a huge difference for those interested in the liberal arts. But what about students who’d like to enroll in technical education classes that would make them more employable after graduation — assuming, of course, that they can graduate in the face of these new requirements?