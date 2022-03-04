Who was that unmasked man?
To the immense relief of almost everyone, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has lifted his indoor and school mask mandates.
What will we do without them? Celebrating would be a good start.
Pritzker dropped both mandates on Monday because of the sharply declining number of coronavirus cases. That’s most assuredly a good thing.
At the same time, people can set aside their genuine angst over them. Masks served as a major irritant for a number of reasons.
For starters, their effectiveness was the subject of considerable debate. On top of that, zealots on both sides of the issue — to wear or not to wear — became increasingly cranky as the pandemic lingered.
Now, with some exceptions, it’s a matter of personal choice, and that should be fine.
The most notable involves Chicago schools, where an agreement with the teachers’ union will keep masks in place for the foreseeable future.
Under the circumstances, one must wonder why. New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control suggest universal masking only in what is called “high risk” communities.
An estimated 75-plus percent of Illinois’ 102 counties are classified low or medium risk.
The answer is that the union wants a mask mandate in place, and it has considerable influence, probably more than is advisable, about how the school system is run.
The question on many people’s minds is, “What’s next?” After all, the people of Illinois have been here before.
After the governor modified an earlier mandate a few months ago, the omicron variant of the coronavirus arrived on the scene to ruin everything.
Omicron proved highly contagious but substantially less severe than the original and delta variants. Of course, that description didn’t make much difference to those who became genuinely ill, required hospitalization or passed away.
This is a numbers game, and the number shows the number of overall cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen dramatically over the past six weeks.
But it’s still here, meaning the pandemic has become endemic in our society.
Characterized as akin to the flu, the virus remains an endemic threat to the elderly as well as younger people with health issues like diabetes, difficulty in breathing and obesity.
But the experts speculate that, barring a disastrous turn of events, the worst should be over, that life as people once knew it is returning.
Let’s all pray that is correct.
The coronavirus has exacted a heavy toll on people all over this country and the world. It’s affected virtually every aspect of our lives in a negative way. It even became, of all things, a political football that divided people even more than they already were divided in this divisive period of our history.
Keep your fingers crossed. There are no guarantees when it comes to the coronavirus, just hope that it’s all downhill from here.