The consequences of some crimes are too great to temper with mercy.
The California parole board just dropped what could be a hot political potato into the lap of beleaguered Gov. Gavin Newsom.
A two-member board recently voted to grant parole to infamous political assassin Sirhan Sirhan. Newsom, who is facing a Sept. 14 recall vote, will have the final word about the potential release of Sirhan, who fatally shot Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in June 1968.
Then 24, the Palestinian Arab Christian who grew up in Jerusalem targeted Kennedy because he was enraged over Kennedy’s support for Israel. He stalked and shot the brother of assassinated President John F. Kennedy after the then-senator from New York had spoken to a Los Angeles hotel crowd in celebration of his big win in that day’s California presidential primary.
One could speculate endlessly about how different the course of history would have been if RFK had lived. He was in a strong position to win the Democratic Party’s nomination, and possibly the 1968 election. Suffice it to say, this country would have been spared major trauma.
In a year torn apart by the Vietnam War, civil and racial strife and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. two months earlier, the RFK assassination was another punch to the gut — both to his family and the nation.
For understandable reasons, the now-77-year-old Sirhan is desperate to live the rest of the life left to him in freedom. To say he regrets what he did, and far more importantly, what it cost him, barely scratches the surface of his misery behind bars.
The question, of course, is whether he deserves the mercy he so callously denied RFK, the Kennedy family and the nation.
The answer has to be that he should not be freed, that he should remain behind bars for the rest of his natural life.
Mercy has its place in controversies involving parole for convicted murderers. All murders are awful, but this was not just any unlawful killing. This grievous assault on a man was also an unforgivable attack on the process by which a free people choose their leaders.
Members of the Kennedy family who oppose Sirhan’s parole stated their objection to his release as well as anyone could.
“He took our father from our family, and he took him from America. We are in disbelief that this man would be recommended for release,” six Kennedy children said in a formal statement.
Not all of RFK’s children agree. Two of them, expressing forgiveness, support Sirhan’s release. One, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., even expressed ridiculous doubts about Sirhan’s guilt.
Sirhan was originally sentenced to death. When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down capital punishment on constitutional grounds, he was among the hundreds facing execution who were spared. He was subsequently resentenced to life in prison, and that is the only acceptable punishment.
There can be no compromise with political assassins who seek to achieve their goals through the most violent of means.
Much time has passed, and, most certainly, memories have faded. Perhaps few care anymore. But this nation was changed irrevocably and for the worse because of what Sirhan did.
Newsom must bear that in mind as he considers the parole board’s ill-advised recommendation.