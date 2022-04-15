The Xs and the Os haven’t changed, but the Jacks and the Joes are all shook up.
The game hasn’t changed, but little else is the same in the big business of Division I men’s college basketball.
Time was when there was a semblance of permanency to the personnel of college basketball recruiting.
Freshmen came, they stayed four years and they moved on. Guys mostly waited their turns, and dropouts and transfers were relatively few, thanks to tradition and the one-year sitting-out period imposed on them by the NCAA.
Now it’s the wild, wild West — players come and go as they please. For too many, the grass always appears greener somewhere else, even if some learn to their chagrin that it really isn’t.
The most dedicated of hoopheads now have a whole new pastime — following movements into and out of the transfer portal and speculating about who will be next to get in line.
Be advised — this is not a lament for what used to be. Times and traditions change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not, and, mostly, sometimes both.
Nonetheless, the final results can be stunning.
Next year’s version of the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team will be almost totally different from this year’s team because of requirements of and the ability for players to move.
Between graduation, players entering the portal and personal decisions, the UI could lose its entire Big Ten-champion starting lineup. Trent Frazier, Damonte Williams and Alfonso Plummer have completed their eligibility, while Kofi Cockburn and Jacob Grandison are mulling their futures.
Will injury-plagued Austin Hutcherson stay or go? Will other players follow Andre Curbelo, Omar Payne and Brandin Podziemski into the transfer portal?
At the same time, at least five newcomers (four freshmen and a Baylor transfer) will be joining the team, not necessarily for the duration but at least for the 2022-23 season.
Circumstances weren’t all that different for the Illini or any other school last year. Everyone, it seems, is living and dying by the transfer portal.
(By the way, how does that affect the recruiting of high school seniors?)
This new thing appears to be a permanent condition, thanks to the newly won freedom of athletes to move when they wish and become immediately eligible.
Some find that disturbing and wish to restrict athletes’ ability to move. But that aspiration smacks more of self-serving paternalism than real concern about the best interests of the “student-athletes.”
Despite the disorder, one thing is for sure:
Men’s college basketball will continue to thrive. The games will remain what they have been — exciting and entertaining.
The ground surrounding the competition may have shifted dramatically, but when the ball is tossed up at the centerline coaches and players still do what they’ve always done.