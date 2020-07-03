The course of golf in the community has changed.
There’s not much news — bad or good — about sporting events these days, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic lockdown.
But the University of Illinois made big news in the purely local world of sports when it announced a landmark donation by The Atkins Group.
The UI and the property-development organization jointly announced that Atkins is donating 300 acres of southeast Urbana land to the UI, including the Stone Creek Golf Club.
The UI will take over operations of the golf course, to be named the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois. It will be the home course for UI golf teams while at the same time being available for public use.
At the same time, the 300-acre, $15 million donation includes 100 residential lots that will remain on the real-estate market. Proceeds from the sales of these properties will go to the university while the UI decides what to do with an additional
80 acres of undeveloped land.
As if that’s not enough, a commercial parcel will be used by the Gies College of Business.
While the financial consequences to the UI of this addition remain undetermined, there will be no negative property-tax consequences to the city of Urbana.
Residential real estate will remain on the tax rolls, to the relief of Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.
She was delighted with a turn of events that preserves the golf course and residential and commercial development of the site while maintaining a public recreational outlet.
“I think it’s wonderful for the community, wonderful for the university and athletic department and a wonderful gesture by the family,” the mayor said.
Although no one can say what potential problems lurk around the corner, the move certainly looks like a winner all around.
That’s a far cry from earlier this year.
The Atkins Group announced in January that, for a variety of reasons, it planned to shut down the golf course and convert the property into green space. Needless to say, Stone Creek residents who live adjacent to the golf course weren’t the only ones who found the news disquieting.
But circumstances dramatically changed after UI athletic director Josh Whitman began discussing alternatives with members of the Atkins officials.
In making this donation, members of the Atkins family continue their philanthropic endeavors in the community. Their generosity over the years has been stunning, demonstrating a real commitment to making Champaign County and the UI a better and happier place to live.