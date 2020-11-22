These are times that try
men’s (and women’s) souls.
Here we go again on the coronavirus merry-go-round.
New restrictions put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker took effect Friday, meaning the entire state is now under the governor’s Tier 3 rules, which recommend gatherings limited to household residents only, working from home if possible, widespread wearing of masks intended to prevent the spread of the virus and limiting grocery-store capacity to 50 percent and other retailers, including big-box stores, to 25 percent.
The governor said the “latest round of mitigations aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible and follow proper safety measures when out in public.”
He contends that the tougher rules are necessary because “COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain, and at the current infection rate, they will be overwhelmed.”
As for Thanksgiving, forget about it, according to official public-health recommendations.
After Thanksgiving comes Christmas. What about that?
No one can say with certainty because everyone is living in a state of suspended animation.
Many schools are closed, although operating online. Public libraries are closed, although patrons can pick up and drop off books.
Life as most people have come to know it no longer resembles life as we have come to know it. Further, no one can say with any certainty when it will return to something resembling normal.
Older people — particularly those with health problems like diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure — remain particularly vulnerable to bad outcomes if they catch the virus.
If this epidemic is not a wakeup call for those so afflicted to take measures to improve their personal health, what else could it be? They don’t call them comorbidities for nothing.
Younger, healthier people are obviously at far less risk, not from contracting the virus but from having a severe, potentially fatal reaction to it.
Patience and discretion is required from everyone. Circumstances could certainly be better, but they also could be worse.
As the holiday season approaches, think of reasons to be positive, not negative. Everyone has something for which to be grateful. It should be easy to focus on that, especially considering all the extra time people have on their hands as this pandemic continues to play out.