Professional bond analysts confirm the obvious.
Common sense as well as analyses by public and private analysts made it clear that the state’s finances are suffering grievously because of the coronavirus pandemic. But last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made that informed speculation official when he released administration forecasts confirming the devastation to the current state budget as well as his proposed budget that takes effect July 1.
The same now applies to the state’s overall financial standing as it relates to its bond status. It was a disaster before the pandemic. Now Moody’s bond-rating service has made it official, once again downgrading the creditworthiness of bonds the state issues to finance various projects.
“We revised Illinois’ outlook to negative because it aligns with Moody’s view of the probable effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which will reduce tax collections and likely cause current-year pension investment losses, both of which would weigh more heavily on Illinois, given its existing weaknesses relative to other states,” Moody’s states.
Further, Moody’s, concluding that past is prologue, predicts state officials will continue to exacerbate their financial problems.
“The state is also increasingly likely to take actions that worsen its long-term liabilities, in view of revenue shortfalls and growing health and social burdens,” it states.
That’s not surprising news. How could the state’s bond ratings not be hurt in light of the dual threat Illinois faces — its shoddy fiscal practices coupled with the devastation caused by the economic freeze ordered to limit the spread of the coronavirus?
Bond ratings are put in place to address the issue of the issuer’s creditworthiness.
So Illinois’ low rating — bordering on junk status — reflects the risk purchasers of its bonds take when they loan money to the state even though it has not failed to meet its obligations.
But there’s another problem: The shakier the bond issuer’s financial status, the higher interest rates it must pay to attract lenders. In other words, Illinois’ taxpayers’ borrowing costs are higher than residents of other, more responsible states.
Where all this goes from here is impossible to say because there’s no way to determine the course of the pandemic and the economic freeze. But each passing day brings more bad economic news forecast by those in a correct position to know whereof they speak.