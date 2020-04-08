Human wreckage is piling higher and higher.
The American economy shed 700,000 jobs in March when the economy was brought to a screeching halt by the shutdown driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
But get ready, because readers haven’t seen nothing yet when it comes to our pending economic Armageddon.
Economists are predicting, absent a dramatic reversal in this country’s current fortunes, that this country will lose 20 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate to 15 percent.
In others words, it’ll be a jump from record low unemployment to record high unemployment in less than 60 days.
If the current projection is accurate — and there’s no reason to think it’s not given the status quo — the national unemployment rate will be at its highest level since the Depression-era of the 1930s.
Readers got that right — Depression-era. That’s far worse than a recession, even the Great Recession of 2008-09. As bad as that was, the general economy still functioned even as the banking and housing industries tanked.
As often is the case, when hard times hit, those at the bottom of the economic scale get hit hardest because they have the least.
Restaurants, hotels and casinos were responsible for two-thirds of the March job loss — 495,000. Retailers shed another 46,000 jobs.
Congress is trying to rush to the rescue with a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that includes tax rebates to families and additional unemployment compensation for those who’ve lost their jobs.President Trump is even talking with members of Congress about a stimulus program devoted to infrastructure.
That idea has been around for a while. But infrastructure isn’t the pressing need now.
The economy has been shut down — people either aren’t spending or they are spending less because nonessential businesses either aren’t open or are operating at a significantly reduced level.
As bad as the status quo is for some, the damage could be infinitely worse if current conditions continue for the foreseeable future.
There is such a thing as damage that cannot be repaired, people whose lives and livelihoods sustain so much damage there’s no resurrecting them.
At some point soon, the powers that be are going to have to make hard decisions about whether the cure is in danger of being worse than the disease. They’re going to have to add how to address both public health and the public’s economy.
So far, there has been very little thought devoted to those challenges. Those who bring it up are quickly shouted down as apologists for commerce at any price.
Comes the deep recession or even another depression, the same people will be pointing fingers at those who let it happen.
There’s no question the pandemic has to be brought under control before life can return to normal. That means it’s important for ordinary people subject to the ongoing lockdown orders to do their best to comply with the rules, no matter how foolish some appear to be.
But there has to be a better balance than what’s on display now as everyone moves forward through this great trial.