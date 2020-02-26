Bar polls are not dispositive on the question of judicial candidates, but they can be extremely helpful to voters when — as sometimes happens — they send a clear warning.
Voters are required to make important decisions in every election, most frequently in the November elections when candidates for state and federal office are on the ballot.
But down-ballot races in party primaries can also greatly matter. Candidates can’t win in November unless they are nominated in the March 17 primary.
That’s why the Democratic Party contest for a Champaign County resident circuit judge post is a big deal. Whoever wins the primary and the general election can be expected to serve for at least 20 years.
Four lawyers are competing for the Democratic nomination to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Circuit Judge Michael Jones, who took judicial office in 1996.
They are Ramona Sullivan, Ruth Wyman, Troy Lozar and David Moore. If the 2020 election in Illinois is a repeat of the local Democrats’ 2018 sweep of county offices, one of those four will be the prohibitive favorite to win in November.
It’s in that context that the bar poll — a sampling of opinions of local lawyers about the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates — must be given serious consideration.
Three of the four candidates received “recommended” ratings. One, Urbana lawyer Wyman, failed miserably in that category and was “not recommended.” To see a judicial candidate do as poorly as legal veteran Wyman did was surprising, disappointing and, most especially, revealing.
It would, of course, be naive to assume that all the voters participating in the poll made their judgments based solely on the merits. Personal feelings — petty resentments, personal friendships — cannot help but be a factor.
But an overwhelming expression of a single point of view carries the ring of truth.
Wyman’s scores were unacceptably low in five of seven categories. She reached acceptable levels only in the categories of health and sensitivity. On a 100-point scale, she scored especially poor in integrity (51 percent), impartiality (29 percent) and legal ability (38 percent) and temperament (38 percent). Just 20 percent of the poll respondents said Wyman “meets acceptable requirements of office.”
Conversely, Sullivan, an assistant public defender, Lozar, an assistant state’s attorney, and Moore, a private practitioner in Urbana, were recommended. Sullivan received a score of 82 percent, Lozar 68 percent and Moore 86 percent.
Moore’s across-the-board scores were excellent. He received 90 percent-plus in five of the other seven categories.
Wyman was not the only judicial candidate to under-perform in the bar poll.
Her fellow Democrat, Champaign lawyer Scott Lerner, received sub-par scores in every category but health and sensitivity. Even though not recommended (30 percent), he outscored Wyman in that category by 10 percent.
The other “not recommended” candidate was Republican Cherie Kesler, who is running unopposed for the Jones seat in the primary.
It’s no surprise that those who received “not recommended” ratings neither agreed with nor appreciated the negative commentary on their candidacies. Kesler expressed disappointment but otherwise declined substantive comment.
Wyman and Lerner attacked the lawyers who participated in the bar poll, suggesting they either did not approve of the low-income types of clients Lerner represents or Wyman’s desire to listen to everyone’s voice in the courtroom, not just those of lawyers.
Those assertions misrepresent the issue.
As an assistant public defender, Sullivan’s clients are exclusively lower income. That’s why they are given court-appointed lawyers. As a private practitioner, Moore’s clients come from all walks of life.
With respect to Wyman’s expressed desire to hear all voices, not just lawyers’ voices, courtrooms are places where lawyers, by necessity, speak for their clients in a way that ensures they are heard in the most effective manner possible. Indeed, the whole point of holding a legal hearing is for a judge or jury to hear all sides of a legal issue before rendering a judgment.
We would be remiss not to mention the high marks accorded Circuit Judge Jason Bohm, a former federal prosecutor who was appointed to fill Jones’ seat but is running for the circuit-wide post (six counties) held by the retiring Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis.
He scored in the mid- to high-90s in every category. Receiving an overall recommended score of 97 percent, Bohm received a 99 percent score on temperament.
Most judges do well in legal ability. But not nearly enough do as well in temperament, a quality that ranks right at the top of what it takes to be an excellent judge.
The lawyers who participated in this bar poll offered useful advice to those who will be participating in the March 17 contested Democratic Party primary for circuit judge.
Voters should give it the consideration common sense requires.